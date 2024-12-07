Complete Coverage: SEC Champs!

ATLANTA -The Georgia Bulldogs are your SEC Championships after defeating Texas Saturday, 22-19.
Kirby Smart's squad now earns a bye to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs and will learn more when the playoffs are annonced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
In the meantime, please check out all the coverage of Saturday's big win.
News
Trevor Etienne earns Kirby Smart's vote
SEC Championship News and Notes
Never-say-dies Bulldogs prove resilience again
Daylen Everette's MVP no surprise to teammates
Georgia defense creates havoc in win over Texas
Analysis
The Dashboard - Anthony Dasher
Postgame Thoughts - Guts and Nuts - Brent Rollins
What just happened? - Jason Butt
Photos/Videos
Video: Kirby Smart Press Conference
Video: Steve Sarkisian Press Conference
Video: What Georgia players had to say