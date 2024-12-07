Advertisement
Published Dec 7, 2024
Complete Coverage: SEC Champs!
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
ATLANTA -The Georgia Bulldogs are your SEC Championships after defeating Texas Saturday, 22-19.

Kirby Smart's squad now earns a bye to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs and will learn more when the playoffs are annonced Sunday at noon on ESPN.

In the meantime, please check out all the coverage of Saturday's big win.

News

Gunner Stockton steps up

Trevor Etienne earns Kirby Smart's vote

What Steve Sarkisian said

SEC Championship News and Notes

Never-say-dies Bulldogs prove resilience again

Daylen Everette's MVP no surprise to teammates

Georgia defense creates havoc in win over Texas


Analysis

The Dashboard - Anthony Dasher

Postgame Thoughts - Guts and Nuts - Brent Rollins

What just happened? - Jason Butt


Photos/Videos

Dawg Walk

Video: Kirby Smart Press Conference

Video: Steve Sarkisian Press Conference

Video: What Georgia players had to say

Photo Gallery

Postgame Overreaction Show

