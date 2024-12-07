Daylen Everette's MVP performance no surprise to teammates

ATLANTA - For the third time under head coach Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs can call themselves SEC champions.

The 22-19 overtime win came despite the Longhorns' perceived motivational edge over the Bulldogs, who were out for revenge after losing to Georgia in the regular season.

While the two games played out differently, the same result was achieved—a Georgia win. But the similarities don’t end there. Junior cornerback Daylen Everette proved instrumental in both wins over the Longhorns.

After totaling an interception and a forced fumble in the October matchup, Everette walked out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with two more interceptions and an MVP trophy.

“No surprise to me. He just works his butt off every day,” senior safety Dan Jackson said of Everette’s performance. “He’s the most deserving player on our team. He doesn’t listen to any of the outside noise; he just goes to work every day, and it shows.”

Everette’s first interception was somewhat of a circus play. On Texas’s first drive, he attempted to break up a pass intended for Isaiah Bond. In the process, he tipped the ball up to himself for an interception.