Daylen Everette's MVP performance no surprise to teammates

ATLANTA - For the third time under head coach Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs can call themselves SEC champions.
The 22-19 overtime win came despite the Longhorns' perceived motivational edge over the Bulldogs, who were out for revenge after losing to Georgia in the regular season.
While the two games played out differently, the same result was achieved—a Georgia win. But the similarities don’t end there. Junior cornerback Daylen Everette proved instrumental in both wins over the Longhorns.
After totaling an interception and a forced fumble in the October matchup, Everette walked out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with two more interceptions and an MVP trophy.
“No surprise to me. He just works his butt off every day,” senior safety Dan Jackson said of Everette’s performance. “He’s the most deserving player on our team. He doesn’t listen to any of the outside noise; he just goes to work every day, and it shows.”
Everette’s first interception was somewhat of a circus play. On Texas’s first drive, he attempted to break up a pass intended for Isaiah Bond. In the process, he tipped the ball up to himself for an interception.
While Georgia’s offense couldn’t capitalize on Everette’s interception in the first quarter, it wasn’t the only chance he gave his team.
Later, in the fourth quarter, he picked off Ewers again, jumping in front of a pass intended for Matthew Golden.
Unlike what transpired in Austin, neither of Everette’s takeaways resulted in points for Georgia.
With Saturday’s performance, Everette became the first Georgia defensive back to record two interceptions in a game since Javon Bullard did it in the national championship win over TCU. For his career, Everette now has four interceptions, three of which came while facing Ewers and the Longhorns.
“The confidence that he has to go make the plays because, you know, he makes them in practice against our offense,” Jackson said of Everette. “He can make them in [the] big time.”