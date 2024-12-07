What just happened: SEC Champions!

Carson Beck looks downfield in the first half of the SEC Championship. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)

Great teams find ways to win games. We've spent a large part of this season wondering why Georgia's defense hasn't executed to the prior standard, or why the offense goes hot and cold at unforeseen portions of a game. In the end, does it matter how a team performs if the results are wins? Georgia, somehow and some way, found a way to win the SEC Championship for the third time in four years by defeating Texas 22-19 in nothing short of an instant classic. Both defenses were stingy and wouldn't allow the opposing the offense to do much of anything. In the end, the Bulldogs forced Texas to overtime, with Trevor Etienne scoring the game-winning touchdown. The Bulldogs did it without their starting quarterback in the second half, too. On the final play of the second quarter, Carson Beck attempted a Hail Mary, but took a hit, fumbled the ball and suffered an injury. Gunner Stockton played the second half and led the Bulldogs to three scoring drives -- one touchdown and two field goals -- to help lead Georgia to a victory. The Georgia defense, after getting gashed by both Massachusetts and Georgia Tech on the ground, held Texas to only 31 rushing yards.

Advertisement

What it means

Not only will Georgia be dancing in the College Football Playoff, but it will get a first-round bye as a conference champion. This also marks the second time in three years that the Bulldogs have won the SEC Championship. This hasn't been the season many people expected. But in the end, the result is what most of those folks expected at the start -- an SEC title and a week off to start the playoff.

A question that needs answering

What's the extent of Beck's injury? This is the only thing that matters at the moment. Things will change dramatically on offense if Beck isn't able to compete in the playoffs. The fact that Beck came in at the end of the game to hand the ball off to Etienne is encouraging. In a worst case scenario, Beck could've taken a shot to the injury to make the situation worse. The fact the Bulldogs felt good enough to put Beck in the game in that moment is at least a net positive.

Three important plays

Beck's injury: As mentioned, Beck's injury was crucial for the Bulldogs, given that he took every first-team rep up to that point of the season. The injury could've been avoided, however, if one of the prior two plays ended in completions to where Georgia felt good about attempting a field goal. Having to go to Stockton proved crucial for the offense. Bobo got hands: On fourth down in the fourth quarter, Georgia elected to fake a punt, which was probably wise for numerous reasons -- one being that Brett Thorson suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury. Texas didn't see it coming, with Drew Bobo taking the snap and flipping the ball to Arian Smith, who ran for a first down to continue a drive that resulted in a field goal that put Georgia up 16-13. Stockton's run: On second-and-8 in overtime, Stockton took off running up the middle and took a wicked shot from Andrew Mukuba. Stockton held on to the ball and picked up a first down, which paved the way for a game-winning touchdown rush Etienne.

Grading Georgia

Offense: C When Beck was at quarterback Georgia was unable to push the ball downfield. When Stockton came in, Georgia moved the ball, slowly but surely. Obviously if Beck can compete in the playoff, the Bulldogs will have the option to push the ball downfield. If not, that part of Georgia's offense could be dicey Regardless, against better defenses, Georgia needs to revert to game manager mode on offense. Defense: A OK, what??? Where was this the past two weeks? Georgia recorded two interceptions and stopped the Texas run game repeatedly. Holding Texas to a field goal in overtime was tremendous. The bulk of any damage Texas accounted for came through the air, which is insane considering where Georgia's rushing defense was the past two weeks. Special teams: B- This all falls on Thorson's 53-yard punt that was returned, which resulted in his injury. Georgia had a great a chance to make the tackle but didn't make the play. The return bounced to the sideline and the Bulldogs allowed a 26-yard return in the process. But on the play, Thorson attempted to help out with a tackle and suffered a non-contact injury.

Season grades to date