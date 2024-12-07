SEC Championship postgame news and notes

SEC title earns Bulldogs a bye
ATLANTA – After beating Texas in overtime 22-19 to win the SEC Championship, Georgia can kick back and relax when the College Football Playoff Committee announces the 12 participating teams.
The Bulldogs know they’ll receive a bye with its SEC Championship and a berth in the quarterfinals. It’s believed the Bulldogs will head to the Sugar Bowl, but that will not become final until Sunday’s playoffs are announced.
ESPN will broadcast the announcement on Sunday starting at noon.
Before head coach Kirby Smart worries about that, he’s going to relish Saturday’s SEC crown, Georgia’s third under their nine-year head coach.
“They're really hard to come by. I don't know. I think it's going to be interesting, the direction of college football, because I hate to say it, but I didn't think early in pregame that the game had the same juice, didn't think it had the same atmosphere that I've seen it have before,” Smart said. “Now, once the game started, I don't know if that's because more Georgia fans know where to tailgate, they're hanging on outside because they've been here seven straight years, so the atmosphere improved, but it wasn't as electric early. I think the game made it more electric because it was a great game.”
For Georgia, earning a bye is huge.
When asked about the advantage of earning the bye, Smart had an easy answer – rest.
It’s been a difficult year on the injury from for the Bulldogs and became a little worse right before half Saturday when Carson Beck suffered what Smart described as an upper arm injury.
Per Smart, Beck will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.
Injury update
Beck wasn’t the only Bulldog suffering an injury.
Punter Brett Thorson injured his knee trying to make a tackle in the third quarter. Smart did not have an update on his injury.
…Defensive tackle Christen Miller, running back Roderick Robinson and running back Branson Robinson did not play.
This and that
…The No. 5 Bulldogs (11-2) captured their 15th SEC title with a 22-19 win in overtime over No. 2 Texas (11-2). The Bulldogs improved to 5-7 in the SEC Championships, including 3-4 under Smart. On Saturday, the Bulldogs played in their fourth straight SEC Championship. Junior Cornerback Daylen Everette earned MVP honors, joining a list of Bulldog SECCG MVPs in quarterback David Greene (2002), quarterback DJ Shockley (2005), linebacker Roquan Smith (2017), and quarterback Stetson Bennett (2022).
…With Saturday’s victory, the 2024 Senior Class is an FBS-leading 53-4, adding to its school record. Also of note, for the first time since 1943, Georgia posted two wins over the same team during a season. The previous time was 1943, when Georgia defeated Presbyterian in Athens twice.
…Georgia finished with 277 yards of total offense on 67 plays in the 22-19 win for the 15th SEC title in school history.
…Down 19-16 in the first overtime, the Bulldogs powered into the end zone on six plays, going 25 yards with a four-yard touchdown from Trevor Etienne for the 22-19 win. On the final play, Beck handed it off to Etienne as Beck missed the entire second half except that final play due to injury.
…Georgia played its second straight overtime game of the season, and it was the first in SECCG history. Georgia won the toss and elected to start on defense.
…Georgia is now 10-7 in overtime, including 3-2 in the Smart era. Last week in Athens, Georgia beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in an SEC record eight overtimes.
…Etienne and placekicker Peyton Woodring scored all of Georgia’s points in the two wins over Texas this season. In the first meeting, Etienne had three touchdowns while Woodring made three field goals and three PATs. Today, Etienne had a pair of touchdowns while Woodring made three field goals.
…Etienne’s season-high 48-yard scamper and a four-yard rush on a fourth-and-3 at the Texas 8 helped key another scoring drive, a 24-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring for a 13-6 lead with six seconds left in the third quarter.
…Senior Chaz Chambliss notched his team-leading 6.5 sack to give him nine for his career. In the second half, junior Jalon Walker tied Chambliss with his 6.5 sack of the season. He has 12.5 for his career. Sophomore Damon Wilson had a sack to give him three on the year as it led to a 51-yard missed field goal.
…Senior Warren Brinson picked up his second sack this season and sixth of his career. Junior Mykel Williams collected two sacks to give him five this year and 14 for his career.