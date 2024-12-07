SEC Championship postgame news and notes

ATLANTA – After beating Texas in overtime 22-19 to win the SEC Championship, Georgia can kick back and relax when the College Football Playoff Committee announces the 12 participating teams.

The Bulldogs know they’ll receive a bye with its SEC Championship and a berth in the quarterfinals. It’s believed the Bulldogs will head to the Sugar Bowl, but that will not become final until Sunday’s playoffs are announced.

ESPN will broadcast the announcement on Sunday starting at noon.

Before head coach Kirby Smart worries about that, he’s going to relish Saturday’s SEC crown, Georgia’s third under their nine-year head coach.

“They're really hard to come by. I don't know. I think it's going to be interesting, the direction of college football, because I hate to say it, but I didn't think early in pregame that the game had the same juice, didn't think it had the same atmosphere that I've seen it have before,” Smart said. “Now, once the game started, I don't know if that's because more Georgia fans know where to tailgate, they're hanging on outside because they've been here seven straight years, so the atmosphere improved, but it wasn't as electric early. I think the game made it more electric because it was a great game.”

For Georgia, earning a bye is huge.

When asked about the advantage of earning the bye, Smart had an easy answer – rest.

It’s been a difficult year on the injury from for the Bulldogs and became a little worse right before half Saturday when Carson Beck suffered what Smart described as an upper arm injury.

Per Smart, Beck will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.