Gunner Stockton steps up

ATLANTA – Gunner Stockton woke up Saturday morning having no idea what his role would be.

But when Carson Beck went down with an “upper extremity injury” on the final play of the first half, Stockton was suddenly thrust into a situation he never dreamed would happen.

All the Rabun County native did was take over to start the third quarter and lead the Bulldogs to a go-ahead score before directing the game-winning drive in overtime, lifting Georgia to a 22-19 over Texas to win the SEC Championship.

“I think Gunner did a great job stepping up like he had to,” right guard Tate Ratledge said. “Him coming in the game, I think it made everybody realize this is a new juice we got to come out in the second half with. I think everybody did a great job with that.”

Give Stockton his due.

Prior to Saturday, Stockton’s only other extensive action came in the second half of last season’s Orange Bowl victory over Florida State.

Saturday, there was much more at stake.

“Incredible. The players believe in Gunner. They love Gunner. The juice that he brought and the passion and energy. He lives with three of four or those guys, Drew (Bobo), and Oscar (Delp), some of them. It gave us an added boost of energy. They were fired up. They were trying to keep him composed,” Smart said. “I felt the offensive staff did a good job helping Gunner out with the way they called the game. He did a good job executing. I mean, the kid played just as tough as nails. He hasn't gotten to play much this year. That's the hardest part. You don't get a chance to play these guys. The Florida State game is probably the most he's played.”

After Texas settled for a field goal on its overtime possession to go up 19-16, Stockton and Georgia’s offense stepped to the line with an opportunity to win the game.

Following a first-down pass to Oscar Delp, the Bulldogs faced a second-and-8 when Beck took off, lowering his head to bull his way inside the 5. On the play, Texas’ Andrew Mukuba lowered his head and collided with Stockton, knocking his helmet from his head.

No targeting was called, forcing Stockton to the sideline in favor of Beck, who was not in a condition to throw.

His right arm appeared to be dangling, but Beck was able to hand off the ball to Trevor Etienne, who lunged into the end zone for the winning score.

"No, I can't remember what game it was this year, we had a target somewhere where a helmet came off and the officials came over and told us that the kid could stay in if it was confirmed targeting, and he had to come out if it wasn't,” Smart said. “It immediately came to my mind, when it happened with Gunner, I just assumed he'd be able to stay in because I thought I was going be targeting, and then I saw the replay, and realized he led with his shoulder and we were going to have to take a snap with another quarterback.”

Freshman Ryan Puglisi was initially scheduled to go in.

“We were prepared to put Ryan Puglisi in, and he knows the system,” Smart said. “He knows what to do. But we felt like, one, the offensive coach called and said, Carson can take a snap, it's not an issue.”

Ratledge laughed that he didn’t even realize Beck was in the game until he took the final snap.

“I didn't notice him until I turned around and her him giving the play call,” Ratledge said. “When we got the play, everybody saw it was Carson, everybody was pretty juiced up in the huddle. It ended up being the one that won it.”