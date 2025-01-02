Advertisement
Published Jan 2, 2025
Complete Coverage: Nothing sweet about this ending
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

NEW ORLEANS - Georgia's season came to an end Thursday night in the Sugar Bowl with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

As usual, UGASports was there, and we have plenty of coverage and analysis from what we saw.

News

Gunner Stockton reflects on first career start

Sugar Bowl News and Notes

What Marcus Freeman said

Familiar Issues plague Georgia

Offensive Line dominated by Notre Dame

Untimely errors sink Bulldogs



Analysis

What just happened? Nothing sweet for Georgia

The Dashboard: Season ends on a sour note

Final Stats


Photos/Video

Video: Kirby Smart postgame press conference

Video: Bulldog players after the Sugar Bowl

Video: Marcus Freeman postgame press conference

Photo Gallery

Photos: Dawg Walk


Postgame Overreaction Show

Dawg Walk

The Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

