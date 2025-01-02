Sugar Bowl News and Notes

No excuses from Bulldogs

NEW ORLEANS – Like millions of people around the country, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was devastated by the terrorist attack early Wednesday morning that killed 15 people. As a result, the Sugar Bowl was postponed for 24 hours until Thursday afternoon. But as far as the event having an effect and the Bulldogs in their 23-10 loss, Smart said absolutely not. “Guys, I'm not desensitizing what happened, OK? That was a very traumatic event. But this team was focused and ready to go play. So, I'm not going to sit here and talk about the tragedy affecting our team,” Smart said. “Notre Dame played well. We didn't play great. But when we turned the ball over twice and had a kickoff returned, that's what I attribute the loss to. Not to the tragedy or what happened. And that's not any disrespect to the community of New Orleans or the people with tragic losses.” Gunner Stockton agreed. “It was a lot, but I thought we handled it good,” Stockton said. “It was tragic what happened. It affected everybody’s family. I hated to see it happen.” Smart also brushed off the notion that having an extra week off since the SEC Championship left his team rusty. With Georgia’s loss, all four top seeds in the quarterfinals will be home watching when the CFP semifinals take place in Dallas and Miami. “I mean, I look at what Vegas says, and it went kind of what Vegas said, you know what I mean? I mean, at least in those two games. I guess ours was a (push); I don't know what it was. It was close,” Smart said. “But two of those (Penn State and Texas) teams were better than the other teams, to be honest with you. And that is what it is. That's more about the seeding process and where it is. But I'm not here to complain about anything. Given the opportunity, Notre Dame lost probably their best defensive player. So, I don't know how that's an advantage.”

Tough night for the offensive line

Georgia’s offensive line struggled mightily against the Irish, allowing Stockton to take four sacks, including one late in the second quarter that resulted in a fumble and Notre Dame taking a 13-3 halftime lead. Left tackle Monroe Freeling was the guilty party. The redshirt freshman was beaten twice in the first half by Junior Tuihalamaka of the Irish, who finished the first half with six tackles for loss. Freeling would be replaced by Xavier Truss on Georgia’s next possession with Earnest Greene III moving to right tackle. The turnover was one of two by the Bulldogs, who also lost a key fumble by Trevor Etienne at the Irish 10 with Georgia driving for an apparent score.

