Same issues plague Georgia in Sugar Bowl loss

Georgia’s postseason run came to an end in New Orleans as the Bulldogs fell 23-10 to Notre Dame in a game where offense was at a premium. Despite outgaining the Fighting Irish in total yards, the Bulldogs will surely look back with some “what-ifs.”

What if a player on the sideline doesn’t bump into the official on Arian Smith’s 67-yard reception? What if Georgia didn’t fumble twice? In some ways, this game embodied Georgia’s season.

A slow start, turnovers, and missed tackles doomed the Bulldogs' chances of advancing to a College Football Playoff semifinal.

“They got two turnovers, and we didn't, and they returned a kickoff for a touchdown,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said post-game. “So, we basically spotted them probably 14 points off of that, and cost ourselves a possession in the red area when we fumbled down there.”

The turnovers cost Georgia’s defense points and negated Gunner Stockton's rather impressive first-career start.

“Gunner did some good things. Any time you don't have pass pro, it's tough. He had some tough moments out there, …” Smart said. “I thought he tucked it down and ran. He got us out of a couple sacks with his feet and legs, threw the ball away. Did some good things there. But obviously it wasn't enough with the two turnovers, and we got to be better for sure.”

The sophomore from Rabun County, Georgia, completed 20 of his 32 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. Stockton outperformed the veteran Riley Leonard, who was held to just 90 yards through the air.

However, the difference was the run game. Notre Dame finished with 154 yards rushing, 80 of which came from Leonard. Meanwhile, Georgia was held to 62.

Georgia will now begin its offseason, while Notre Dame will turn its attention to the CFP semifinal where they’ll face Penn State in the Orange Bowl.