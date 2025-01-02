The Dashboard: Season ends on a sour note

NEW ORLEANS – You’re not going to advance in the College Football Playoff and beat teams like Notre Dame if you're unable to take advantage of opportunities when given the chance.

Georgia learned that lesson the hard way Thursday, picking the wrong time to play one of its sloppier games of the year.

As a result, the season came to a crashing end, as Notre Dame rolled to a 23-10 win, ending the season for Georgia at 11-3.

Although the Bulldogs can take solace by winning the SEC Championship, that’s of little consolation for Georgia, which certainly did not want its season end in the manner it did.

Although Notre Dame earned its flowers, the Bulldogs deserve their share of thorns.

Where to start?

Turnovers are as good as any.

Georgia looked to be driving for the first time until Trevor Etienne fumbled at the 10-yard line giving the Irish back the ball.

Late in the second, a sack by the Irish resulted in a fumble by Gunner Stockton gave Notre Dame the ball at the 13.

The very next saw Riley Leonard throw for a quick score and a 13-3 halftime lead.

But the mistakes kept coming.

Following a 67-yard pass to Arian Smith inside the Irish 15, a silly sideline foul on non-participant Parker Jones pushed the ball back 20 yards. So, instead of being 14 yards shy of a touchdown, the Bulldogs ended up settling for a field goal.

However, the backbreaker came on the opening play of the third quarter when the Irish used a 98-yard kickoff return to truly ruin whatever chance the Bulldogs had.

Though the Bulldogs tried to rally back, it was just not Georgia’s night.

A pair of fourth-and-short plays that would have helped the cause, both failed to convert, including one early in the fourth quarter with Georgia at the Notre Dame 9 that ultimately sucked what life was left from team and thousands of Bulldog fans in the stands at Superdome.

But don’t blame the outcome on a couple of missed fourth-down chances.

This was an entire team effort or lack thereof.

Georgia’s offensive line endured one of its more disappointing games as the Irish dominated the line of scrimmage from the outset.

Defensively, though the Bulldogs had their moments, some of the same tackling issues witnessed by fans rose up and bit Georgia once again.

As a result, the Bulldogs suffered their first bowl loss of more than a touchdown since 1977.

Looking ahead, what’s next?

We’re about to find out. There will be no shortage of questions.

For example: Will there be coaching changes among the assistants? Turnover is always a possibility after the season ends, and this could be no exception.

What about the transfer portal?

While it’s safe to assume we’ll see more names enter over the next five days, the length of days current players will have to decide their future.

What about transfers Georgia could potentially bring in?

Georgia is still expected to try to find some additions, but thus far have not. That should change.

What about the quarterback position?

Did Stockton show Smart and his offensive coaches enough to feel comfortable going into next season as the potential starter? Might the Bulldogs try once again to bring in someone from the portal?

Questions like these will be answered over the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds.