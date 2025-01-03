By the Numbers: Georgia vs Notre Dame

0-for-3 – Georgia went 0-for-3 on fourth down conversions on Thursday. The Bulldogs entered the game converting 18-of-24 (converting a fourth down by penalty does not count “officially” as a conversion).

:54 – The Fighting Irish scored 17 points in a 54-second stretch from the end of the 2nd quarter to the beginning of the third quarter.

1 – Georgia had one sack defensively against Notre Dame (Smael Mondon).

2 x 5 – Notre Dame committed two running into the punter penalties (5-yard penalties) in the first quarter which neither resulted in a first down for Georgia.

3 – Gunner Stockton threw his first touchdown pass of the season on Friday. It was his third touchdown pass of his career and all three have happened in bowl games (2 vs FSU in the Orange Bowl).

3-1 – After the Notre Dame victory, Georgia falls to 3-1 all-time in the series.

6 – Dillon Bell led the Bulldogs with six receptions despite a key drop

10 – The ten points that the Bulldogs scored in the Sugar Bowl tied the fewest total under Smart. This is the fifth time that Georgia has had exactly ten points in that time and second time this season.

11-3 – Georgia ends its season with a 11-3 record. It is the same record the Bulldogs had in 2003 and 2018.

18:06 – The Bulldogs had 10:22 of possession time in the first quarter, but just 18:06 the rest of the game.

20 – Stockton had a career-high 20 completions on Thursday after entering the game with 25 on the season.

23 – The 23 points scored by Notre Dame is the most points scored in any of the four meetings against Georgia.

28 – Nate Frazier had a 28-yard run early in the fourth quarter. It was the longest rush attempt for the Bulldogs in the game.

32 – Cash Jones’ 32-yard touchdown reception was his first touchdown reception of the season and the only touchdown scored by the Bulldogs in the game.

39.8 – Drew Miller had his first four punts of his collegiate career. He averaged 39.8 yards per punt with a long of 48.

55 – The Bulldogs scored 55 points in the first quarter of games this season. They had 96 points in the first quarter last season and 139 in 2002.

59 – Dominic Lovett ended the season with 59 receptions. The 59 is tied for the third most by any Bulldog in a season with Brice Hunter in 1994 and Terrence Edwards in 2002.

62 – Georgia amassed 62 rush yards vs Notre Dame. The Bulldogs had 109 gross yards minus the 47 lost in sacks and other negative rushes for a total of 62, the seventh fewest under Smart.

80 – Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard led all players with 80 yards rushing in the Sugar Bowl. He currently has 831 rush yards on the season and 2,055 in his career.

244 – Georgia held Notre Dame to 244 yards of total offense. It was the Fighting Irish’s lowest total of the season.

2018 – That was the last season prior to this season that Georgia ended a season with a loss. That season it was the 2019 Sugar Bowl vs Texas.