Complete Coverage: Dawgs eventually get it in gear
It may not have been pretty, but despite some rainy and windy conditions, No. 10 Georgia was able to fend off Kentucky Saturday night, 21-0.
Below, be sure to check out UGASports' complete coverage of the Bulldogs' victory heading into this week's open date.
Stories
Video
Smart post-game press conference
D'Andre Swift discusses fans booing
Jake Fromm: 'If you've never done it before, go out and try.'
Ben Cleveland doesn't believe in 'pretty football'
Monty Rice: 'Nobody said we couldn't hold them to zero'
Richard LeCounte feeling the vibes, taking pride in shutout