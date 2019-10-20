Regardless of its 6-1 record, is Georgia a middling team when it comes to the upper-echelon of programs in the SEC?

Right now, it’s becoming more difficult to argue otherwise. But there’s still time for the Bulldogs to right what, at least to the naked eye, appears to be an unsteady ship as far as the offense is concerned.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are close to being what we thought they’d be at the beginning of the season: athletic; a unit that flies around to the ball, with plenty of quality depth.

Except for a handful of explosive passing plays, Georgia’s defense has lived up to its high expectations.

Offensively is where the questions continue to lie, and where answers must be found in time for what’s looking to be a treacherous November run.

This is the responsibility of Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator James Coley and right now Georgia isn’t passing the eye test.