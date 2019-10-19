Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walked up to Georgia running back D’Andre Swift and congratulated him on another strong performance against his Wildcats. He spoke a hopeful goodbye following the Bulldogs’ 21-0 win on Saturday night in Athens.

Swift has torn through the Wildcats’ defense three years in a row.

In 2017, Swift ran for 66 yards on nine carries. Last season, Swift exploded for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Both games were victories by the Bulldogs.

“D’Andre Swift is an impressive player,” Stoops said. “I just gave him congratulations after the game, and I wished him goodbye. He needs to go to the NFL. He's an elite player.”

The Wildcats defense held the Georgia offense to zero points in the first half, but Swift had already picked up 81 yards on the ground.

Swift opened the scoring for the Bulldogs in the third quarter on the Bulldogs’ second possession with a 39-yard touchdown. Swift went on to help the Bulldogs pull away, running for an additional 98 yards in the second half.