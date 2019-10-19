Four reasons why Georgia beat Kentucky
Georgia dominated the second half to beat Kentucky 21-0 tonight in Athens. There was not much pretty about this contest, from the weather to the passing game. But the running game pushed the Bulldo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news