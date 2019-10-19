News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 21:07:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Four reasons why Georgia beat Kentucky

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

Georgia dominated the second half to beat Kentucky 21-0 tonight in Athens. There was not much pretty about this contest, from the weather to the passing game. But the running game pushed the Bulldo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}