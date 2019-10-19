WATCH: Kirby Smart gives his assessment of the offense and James Coley
00:00- Opening Comments
00:56- Special Teams helped win this game
02:15- Thoughts on UGA's passing attack
03:08- Evaluation of wide receivers in the weather conditions
03:57- Thoughts on fans booing UGA offense
04:45- Assessment of Coley as OC
05:11- Concerns coming into the game on the offensive side of the ball
05:48- Thoughts on UGA defense
06:29- Keeping Bowden in check
07:04- What does Swift bring to this team?
07:30- Bye week schedule
08:01- Momentum change caused by the fumble
08:44- Different defensive calls and formations against Bowden
09:22- Second half field possession game
10:13- ‘For the love of the game’
11:17- Winning the turnover battle
11:55- How did UGA prepare for the rain?
12:14- Kearis Jackson’s impact on the team
12:44- Overall comparison of the team this upcoming bye week and the last
13:34- Fourth down turnover
14:03- Just play for the love of the game
14:30- Change of offensive game plan due to rain