Meanwhile, Georgia’s wide receiver room also has plenty of depth, perhaps some of the best we’ve seen in Kirby Smart’s nine seasons as head coach.

Fortunately, the cupboards are far from bare, which we will delve into shortly.

At tight end, the loss of all-world tight end Brock Bowers will be talked about extensively in the weeks leading up to the season-opener against Clemson.

In today’s edition of our Bulldog Breakdown, where we ask three questions about each position on this year’s Georgia football team, let’s look at the wide receivers and tight ends.

How will Georgia replace Bowers at tight end?

You don’t replace Brock Bowers, a generational player at his position, one we likely will not see anytime soon.

The biggest mistake coaches and fans can make is to expect any of the returning young men to be Brock Bowers. That doesn’t mean they cannot have success.

Junior Oscar Delp doesn’t have Bowers’ speed, but still started 11 games and averaged 11.8 yards per catch on his 24 receptions. Bowers averaged 12.8 on his 56.

Delp’s familiarity with the offense and the trust he’s earned from quarterback Carson Beck will ensure plenty more opportunities this fall.

The addition of Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek should not be overlooked.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is fond of double tight end sets, and constantly substitutes at the position. This is where Yurosek comes in.

During his three years at Stanford, Yurosek caught 103 passes for 1,342 yards. Assuming he picks up the offense as he is expected to, that’s just one more weapon for Beck to employ.

Sophomore Lawson Luckie is another intriguing option, but so too is freshman Jaden Reddell, who, along with fellow freshman Colton Heinrich, took part in bowl practice.

Is this Kirby Smart’s deepest pool of wide receivers?

One could make that argument.

Like Bowers at tight end, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be missed.

However, the sum of the parts making up Georgia’s receiving room may be the most we’ve seen in Smart’s nine seasons as head coach.

A second year in the system will only help Dominic Lovett, who led all wide receivers in catches with 54 for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

Lovett excelled in the slot for Georgia, catching many short balls that Smart liked to call “extended runs,” turning them into successful plays.

Rara Thomas is healthy after being bothered by a foot injury for most of the year. The former Mississippi State standout is one of Georgia’s more physical receivers, and like Lovett, should excel now that he’s been in the system for two seasons.

Dillon Bell needs to improve his route running, but can make the difficult catch, and finished the season with 29 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns.

Arian Smith remains one of the fastest players on the team. Although the senior hasn’t quite put together the season many had hoped for, word is he’s had an excellent summer, and hopefully parlays that into a breakout year.

Another speedster to keep an eye out for is sophomore Anthony Evans III, who flashed during the Orange Bowl.

Three transfers – Colbie Young (Miami), Michael Jackson III (USC), and London Humphrey (Vanderbilt) – should also have an impact. Freshmen Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White both flashed during G-Day.

If you include junior Cole Speer, that’s 11 receivers who should see action on any given Saturday for the Bulldogs this fall.

What transfer will make the biggest impact?

The guess here is Young, who, at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, should be an inviting target for Beck. During his two years at Miami, Young caught 79 passes for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns.

So far, Smart has liked what he’s seen.

During the spring, Smart complimented Young’s work ethic and, despite a quiet demeanor, has been a good leader by example for the rest of the receiver room.

Young has also embraced working on special teams, which has further endeared the New York native to his new head coach.

Like many newcomers, Young has had to work hard picking up Georgia’s offense. Fortunately, strides were made toward the end of spring practice.

Young caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in the G-Day game, numbers Smart hopes only scratch the surface of what we’ll see from the transfer this fall.