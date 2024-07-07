Answers, we may not know until the end of the season. But that’s what makes the season fun.

Carson Beck is the man, and based on what we saw last year, he has a chance to be one of the best in the country this year. However, it does not mean there aren’t some questions.

No, there’s no controversy over who will start.

As we continue our Bulldog breakdown series with three questions about each position, let’s turn our attention to the most-watched spot on the team: quarterbacks.

Will Carson Beck win the Heisman?

If you believe the various sports betting sites, he’s considered the favorite.

DraftKings has Beck at +800 odds, with FanDuel at +750, and Ceaser’s +650.

It’s easy to see why.

Beck is coming off a fantastic season that saw him complete 302 of 417 passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns, completing a school-record 72.4 percent of his passes.

Even without Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, the Bulldogs remain loaded with plenty of other offensive weapons, a variable smorgasbord of talent.

The fact Beck is already listed as the Heisman favorite is huge.

But for the Jacksonville native to give himself the best chance, he needs to come up big in what will arguably be Georgia’s most high-profile games of the regular season: Sept. 28 at Alabama and Oct. 19 at Texas. Granted, it’s a long season and Beck will need to play consistently all year. But should he lead Georgia to wins against the Crimson Tide and Longhorns, you’ll have to like his chances.

Who will come out of fall camp as the top backup to Beck?

Gunner Stockton thought the job was his when Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky.

But even with the addition of freshman Ryan Puglisi, Georgia pulled Jaden Rashada from the transfer portal setting up an interesting battle for the No. 2 spot.

Ultimately, the winner in the competition will be the Bulldogs. Competition breeds success, and having Rashada, Stockton, and perhaps Puglisi go tooth and nail to find out who goes after Beck is sure to be spirited.

Rashada earned plenty of experience last year for Arizona State, but other than Beck, Stockton knows the offense better than anyone.

That’s a huge advantage for the Rabun County native, whose competitive nature should make for a fun battle to see who ultimately earns the No. 2 job.

Will Beck account for more yardage than last year?

The loss of Bowers and McConkey would seem to dictate no chance.

Or will it?

Coupled with the addition of transfers London Humphrey, Colbie Young, and Michael Jackson with returnees like Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett, RaRa Thomas, Arian Smith, and Anthony Evans, this may be the deepest group of wide receivers Kirby Smart has had during his tenure at Georgia.

Don't overlook a pair of talented freshmen – Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle – along with returnee Cole Speer.

Stanford transfer Ben Yurosek, veteran Oscar Delp, and Lawson Luckie are more than capable at tight end, while running back Trevor Etienne will be a threat catching the ball out of the backfield.

Just as long as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo continues to be aggressive, and there’s no reason to believe he will not, do not be surprised if Beck posts the best numbers we’ve seen from a quarterback wearing the Red and Black.