With the start of SEC Media Days in Dallas just nine days away, reporters attending the event will likely ask many of the same questions.

Specifically, what are three questions about each of Kirby Smart’s positions?

After completing our series where we looked at three questions surrounding Georgia’s 12 regular season opponents, let’s take the same format and apply it to the 2024 Bulldog team.

Do we already know who will make up the starting offensive line?

Smart will tell you that’s an unequivocal no. Starting jobs aren’t given, they’re earned.

Nevertheless, we have an excellent idea.

The starting left tackle will be Earnest Greene Jr., who we can expect to take even further step after earning himself a spot on the All-SEC team as a redshirt freshman after starting all 14 games.

Jared Wilson is the heir apparent to Sedrick Van Pran at center, with some already mentioning Tate Ratledge as a possible All-American candidate at right guard.

Fans haven’t always been enthralled with the performance of Xavier Truss, but his experience and the trust he’s earned from position coach Stacy Searels should have him in the starting lineup at right tackle when the Bulldogs kick off the season against Clemson.

That leaves right guard, where the only true competition is expected to come down between Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris. Both players are viewed as starters by the coaching staff. Only one will ultimately win the job, although both will see extensive playing time.

How do the Bulldogs look on depth?

Sophomore Monroe Freeling will ultimately become a starter at right or left tackle before his Bulldog career is done.

While that may not happen this year, Freeling will be a valuable piece for Searles at both positions, and should Greene or Truss go down, the South Carolina native would likely be the top candidate to step in.

Redshirt freshmen Bo Hughley and Jamal Merriweather are two other names to watch.

Merriweather, in particular, made impressive strides and improved throughout his freshman year, while Hughley gained some weight and became stronger.

The Bulldogs signed an impressive class of freshmen last December, and of the group, massive Daniel Calhoun (6-6, 350) appeared to make the most progress as he worked at second-team right guard behind Ratledge for much of the spring.

Redshirt sophomore Drew Bobo worked as the No. 2 center behind Wilson, with true freshman Malachi Toliver also being groomed to perhaps one day take over the spot.

Will this year’s offensive line exceed the performance of last year?

We’ll see.

The Bulldogs – not just the offensive line – will miss the leadership of Van Pran. There’s little question about that.

However, when it comes to athleticism, Jared Wilson, physically, has the potential to take the center position to another level. When asked about Wilson, Ratledge used words like “freak” to describe his teammate.

Otherwise, considering you’re talking about the same group that played so impressively for Georgia last season, why not?

For those who need reminding, Georgia’s offensive line in 2023 was first in the SEC in fewest sacks allowed (0.93 per game), while helping the Bulldogs finish second in the SEC and fifth in the national in total offense (496.5), second in offensive passing efficiency (168.21), and second in scoring offense (40.1).