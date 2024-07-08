There’s no shortage of things to ask there.

As we continue our Bulldog Breakdown asking three questions about each position, it’s time to jump over to running backs.

Will Trevor Etienne play in the opener against Clemson?

That seems to be the million-dollar question.

Although Etienne was charged with DUI, one of four misdemeanor offenses levied against the running back, there has been no word to date whether or not he was ever found guilty.

It should be noted that Etienne’s DUI charge was denoted as “less safe,” which allows a driver to be convicted even if their blood alcohol content is less than 0.8 percent.

Smart said that in late March Etienne would be subject to any university rules and in-house punishment. University rules state a student-athlete found guilty of DUI must miss 10 percent of the season, which in football, is one game.

However, with no official word yet on whether Etienne was found guilty, it leaves the door open that he may be allowed to play.

Smart will be asked this question at next week’s SEC Media Days. Whether he’ll answer is another question. If not, it will be one of those situations where fans – and Clemson – find out when the Bulldogs take the field at Mercedes-Benz on Aug. 31.

Will Branson Robinson contribute?

Robinson suffered a gruesome injury and missed all of last year after rupturing his patellar tendon. Although his journey back has been long, progress has been made.

At last report, Robinson was back doing straight-line running and reportedly feeling good.

Robinson said during an April edition of the Players’ Lounge, “Don’t worry about a timeline. Just know when I’m back it’s going to be hell.”

Although this certainly sounds positive, the most recent information we’ve received is coaches will continue to take it extremely easy when working Robinson back into the fray.

How will the rest of the backfield shape up

If Etienne is suspended for the opener, the bulk of Georgia’s running game will fall to sophomore Roderick Robinson, with freshmen Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier, and Dwight Phillips Jr., and veteran Cash Jones also in the mix.

Robinson is coming off an excellent spring. This summer, he has worked extensively with former Auburn running back Brad Lester, who has been working with the player on ways to improve his speed.

Bowens flashed during spring practice, while Frazier and Phillips have both made early impressions since they arrived on campus.