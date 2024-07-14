Let’s take a look at three questions about the position:

Position coach Glenn Schumann can put any combination of players on the field at the same time and not experience a drop-off.

Except for senior Smael Mondon , this is predominantly a young group for the Bulldogs, but one that’s chocked full of talent.

As we continue our Bulldog Breakdown series, let’s turn to the inside linebackers.

What effect would a suspension of Smael Mondon have?

Kirby Smart does not make it a habit of announcing suspensions, and barring any change in that thinking, we will not hear any word regarding Mondon, whose arrest on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge has dominated message board conversation this week.

The guess here is that Mondon will miss the first contest. Fortunately, for the Bulldogs, they’ll be dealing from a position of strength.

CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson are arguably two of the best sophomores in the conference.

The versatile Jalon Walker may be the best athlete on the entire defense, while sophomore Troy Bowles brings an element of speed, and we’re liable to see more of him this fall.

Freshmen Kris Jones, Justin Williams, and Chris Cole form the nucleus for what looks to be an impressive group of freshmen.





Which players will take the next step?

The guess here is Allen and Wilson.

Allen enjoyed a solid freshman campaign, ultimately taking over the injured Jamon Dumas-Johnson, before the latter transferred to Kentucky.

Allen was credited with 41 stops, numbers that should take a noticeable jump.

Keep an eye on Wilson, too.

Word is that Wilson has followed up a strong spring with an equally impressive summer.





How will the Bulldogs use Jalon Walker?

He’s listed as an inside linebacker but Walker is much more than that.

During an interview in the spring, Walker said that coaches are planning to “expand his game,” creating more opportunities for havoc along Georgia’s defensive line.

We saw a taste of that last year.

After collecting two sacks with five quarterback pressures in the SEC Championship, he tied a career-high with four tackles in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. He played 27 snaps after averaging 17 coming into the game.

Per Pro Football Focus, Walker lined up 62 percent of the time at outside linebacker, and 35 percent of the time at inside linebacker. The other three percent, he lined up as a slot defender. His 19 quarterback pressures and five sacks led the team.

With numbers like that, look for Walker to receive any more opportunities come fall.