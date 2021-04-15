UGASports - Bridges looks to fill a need

“I know there’s a need for a big, somebody my size to play in the paint."

One position noticeably lacking from Georgia’s basketball roster was the absence of an athletic big man. The Bulldogs hope former University of Illinois-Chicago player Braelen Bridges can fill that void.

Bridges was the first of what is now four transfers set to join Tom Crean’s program, and the 6-foot-10, 245-pound Atlanta native recognizes the opportunity he’ll have to make an impact.

“I know there’s a need for a big [guy], somebody my size to play in the paint,” Bridges said in a telephone interview with UGASports.

It’s going to be a homecoming of sorts for the graduate of Union Grove High.

As an Atlanta native, Bridges said he’s looking forward to his family having the opportunity to see him play once again after Covid restrictions kept them from doing so last season.

He’s also looking forward to reuniting with Bulldog assistant Steve McClain, who coached Bridges his first year at UIC after transferring from Northwest Florida State College. Under McClain, Bridges started 34 of 35 games.

“I’m really looking forward to coming closer to home. I’ll be graduating this year, and Georgia has a great master’s program in my major (communications),” Bridges said. “Coach McClain did play a big part of it (his decision to come to Georgia).”

So, what are the Bulldogs getting in Bridges?

Last year, he scored in double-figures in 11 of the 17 games he played, including a season-high 17 against Central Michigan and Northern Kentucky.

His first season at UIC saw him score 30 points in an overtime win over Youngstown State.

Bridges said Georgia’s up-tempo style is certainly appealing.

“Coach Crean said there were a couple of games where I would have made a difference,” said Bridges, who joins Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Noah Baumann, and Jailyn Ingram as Georgia’s recent transfers.

Bridges has come across Ingram before.

During his first year at UIC, the Flames and Ingram’s former Florida Atlantic squad met during a tournament.

“I actually played against Jailyn last year in the Boca Raton tournament,” Bridges said. “He can shoot the ball and is very physical. He’s a knockdown shooter and scorer. He’s a very good rebounding guard.”

Being physical and rebounding are two areas Bridges knows he’ll be expected to help with the Bulldogs.

At 245 pounds, Bridges said that’s 10 pounds more than what he played at UIC, and that added muscle has helped him become a stronger presence around the rim.

“I struggled with physicality back in my juco days in Northwest Florida,” he said. “But I’ve definitely gotten more physical, way stronger; my touch around the rim continues to get better. I feel like I’ve improved. I’m still working on my shooting, because with the way the game has changed, you’ve got to be able to shoot the ball.”



