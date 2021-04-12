UGASports - Noah Baumman: "I can make threes"

Noah Baumann-who announced Monday evening he'll be transferring from Southern Cal to Georgia-will be the first to tell you his stats last year with the Trojans do not jump off of the page.

In 31 games, the 6-foot-6 native of Phoenix averaged just 3.6 points per game. A closer look, however, will reveal that prior to becoming a Trojan, Baumann averaged 10.8 points at San Jose State and is a career 45.7 shooter from three-point range,

His numbers appear to be legit.

As a sophomore, Baumann set a San Jose school record with 81 three-pointers (81 of 78), which ranked eighth in the NCAA.

"The stats don’t look good at USC, and I get that," Baumann said in a telephone interview with UGASports. "Clearly, that was very disappointing for me, but they (Georgia) can definitely see what I can do. I think what I can do is really space the floor out and be a good basketball player."

He's not shy about his ability, either.

"That’s what I can do for a team: I can make threes.The thing with USC, I never had that coach who really wanted me to let loose, shoot it with confidence, and let me play my game," Baumann said. "I think Tom Crean is seeing what I can do, will let me shoot, and let me have that confidence and swagger that shooters should have."