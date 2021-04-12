UGASports - Noah Baumman: "I can make threes"

Noah Baumman: "I can make threes"
Noah Baumann-who announced Monday evening he'll be transferring from Southern Cal to Georgia-will be the first to tell you his stats last year with the Trojans do not jump off of the page.
In 31 games, the 6-foot-6 native of Phoenix averaged just 3.6 points per game. A closer look, however, will reveal that prior to becoming a Trojan, Baumann averaged 10.8 points at San Jose State and is a career 45.7 shooter from three-point range,
His numbers appear to be legit.
As a sophomore, Baumann set a San Jose school record with 81 three-pointers (81 of 78), which ranked eighth in the NCAA.
"The stats don’t look good at USC, and I get that," Baumann said in a telephone interview with UGASports. "Clearly, that was very disappointing for me, but they (Georgia) can definitely see what I can do. I think what I can do is really space the floor out and be a good basketball player."
He's not shy about his ability, either.
"That’s what I can do for a team: I can make threes.The thing with USC, I never had that coach who really wanted me to let loose, shoot it with confidence, and let me play my game," Baumann said. "I think Tom Crean is seeing what I can do, will let me shoot, and let me have that confidence and swagger that shooters should have."
Baumann, who chose the Bulldogs over DePaul, New Mexico State and South Alabama, said Georgia's style of play was a huge drawing card.
"A lot of teams now are going to the NBA-style of play, fast-moving. The SEC seems like it is a very physical league, a lot of athletes," Baumann said. "At USC, I was playing against the top defense all year so I’m not afraid of that."
Baumann has now doubt he'll thrive in Crean's offensive style.
"At USC, I wasn’t really a developing piece, they wanted me to be a specialist. Although I am a specialist at shooting threes," he said. "They really want me to develop into a good, overall basketball player, but have that focus and ability to knock down threes."
He said Georgia fans can expect a player who is going to give it his all every time he steps on the court.
"I’m never going to back down from competition, I’m always going to step up my game," he said. "Going to the Pac-12, I never really got that chance to shine, but I feel like I’m a player that should be at the Power 5 level. I’m not afraid of anybody."
Baumann joins former Virginia player Jabir Abdur-Rahim, who announced his intent to transfer to Georgia earlier in the day.
Baumann becomes the fourth player to transfer to Georgia since the end of the season, joining Ingram and former Chicago-Illinois player Braelen Bridges.