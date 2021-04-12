UGASports - Another key portal pickup for Crean

For the second straight day, Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean has dipped into the NCAA transfer portal to snag a new Bulldog. This time it's former Virginia player Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA standout Shareef Abdur-Rahim and a nephew of Amir Abdur-Rahim, currently the head coach at Kennesaw State, who served with Crean for one year as an assistant at Georgia.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim only played one season with the Cavaliers after signing with the program last year. He appeared in eight games.

Still, the 6-foot-7, 214-pound wing is a welcome get for the Bulldogs, following former FAU standout Jailyn Ingram’s decision Sunday to join the Georgia program.

Abdur-Rahim was the nation’s 45th-ranked player and the ninth-best small forward his senior year at New Jersey’s Blair Academy.

At Blair, Abdur-Rahim established himself as a top scorer, averaging 31.5 points and five rebounds per game during an injury-shortened senior season.

As a junior, he led Blair to a 28-3 record and a New Jersey Prep A state championship by averaging 16 points and 8.7 rebounds.

He becomes the third player to transfer to Georgia since the end of the season, joining Ingram and former Chicago-Illinois player Braelen Bridges.

More to come.