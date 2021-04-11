“I just needed to step out of my comfort zone. FAU is a wonderful place with a wonderful staff. I was comfortable there, but I felt I needed to take a step out of that, try to elevate my game and take it to the next level.”

When Madison native Jailyn Ingram first put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the idea of continuing his college basketball career 20 minutes from home was not initially on his mind.

However, Georgia ultimately called, and it became obvious head coach Tom Crean and his staff were eager to make a homecoming happen. The former Florida Atlantic player knew this was a decision he could not pass up.

“I was interested in anyone who wanted to talk with me, so I was giving everyone a chance. But Georgia hopped on me pretty quick,” Ingram said Sunday in a telephone interview with UGASports. “It was just like a week, a week and a half after I put my name in the portal. So, we just started to build a relationship and stayed in contact with each other.”

Ingram becomes the second grad transfer to join the Bulldogs, following the decision of Illinois-Chicago player Braelen Bridges last month.

The former Morgan County standout should step immediately into a Georgia lineup that lost four transfers of its own, including starters Toumani Camara (Dayton) and Tye Fagan (Ole Miss).

“I just know guys have decisions to make for themselves, just like I did,” Ingram said of Georgia’s transfers. “It’s not always about having bad blood. Sometimes, it’s about wanting to step out of your comfort zone and explore other options.”

Tackling a new challenge is why Ingram said he sought a new college home.

“I just needed to step out of my comfort zone,” Ingram said. “FAU is a wonderful place with a wonderful staff. I was comfortable there, but I felt I needed to take a step out of that, try to elevate my game, and take it to the next level.”

Ingram said he spoke with Xavier and James Madison. He also had contact with Mississippi State and even considered returning to FAU before settling on the Bulldogs.

At 6-foot-7 and 219 pounds, Ingram describes himself as a versatile performer and someone who has been a major contributor on both ends of the court.

Last year, Ingram averaged 12.4 points and six rebounds per contest. He also shot 45.2 percent (42 of 93) from three-point range.

Ingram was granted an extra year of eligibility after playing in just 10 games as a junior due to injury. He told UGASports that he’s currently in his first year of graduate work and Georgia has offered him the opportunity to finish his degree in Athens. Ingram will play his sixth year of college basketball after taking advantage of the NCAA’s one-year waiver due to Covid-19.

He’ll arrive at Georgia having already scored over 1,000 points for his career.

“I’ll bring a lot of versatility,” said Ingram, who added he’s natural 3. “I can play anywhere on the court. I can shoot the ball, drive the ball, and finish.”

Ingram believes Crean will put together a solid squad.

“I think Coach Crean and the rest of the staff are going about it the right way to get the right pieces,” he said. “I believe in them in their talks with me, and I feel I will be a good piece to help them do that.”

Of course, getting an opportunity to conclude his college career near his hometown is pretty cool, too.

“They (his family) were excited, just knowing I would be right up the road from home. They’ve definitely wanted to make more games than they could over the last four years, so knowing I’ll be right up the road is big,” Ingram said. “I’m absolutely excited about that. The competition level is higher; I’m ready to get up there and show what I can do. It’s a second opportunity, I feel it was meant to be. I definitely wanted to take advantage of it.”



