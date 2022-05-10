2025 Prospects to watch in the Peach State

It's never too early to start looking ahead. With another summer of camps and visits fast approaching, some of the top names in the 2025 class will be coming back into focus. Georgia has already offered several top in-state prospects in that class, with more to come over the next few months. Here's a look at a few of the early standouts in the state for 2025.

2025 quarterback Antwann Hill. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Hill is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the country for the 2025 class. The nephew of former Georgia center Trey Hill has obvious strong connections to Athens. He has referred to the Bulldogs as "the first team to love me." Hill is also a big fan of Georgia's more pro-style offense, seeing it in action three times on gameday visits last fall. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will be in strong position for Hill throughout his recruitment.

Walker isn't on this list simply because his first and last names belong to two of the best running backs in college football history. He is a very impressive looking prospect out of powerhouse Cedar Grove High School. Walker is already on Georgia's radar. He visited Athens for the Missouri game last fall and returned for the big spring recruiting weekend of March 19.

Another talented in-state running back, Johnson hails from Savannah. He saw fellow Savannah native Nolan Smith win a national championship for Georgia last year. The opportunity to one day do the same stands out to him in a big way. Johnson visited Athens twice this spring. The second visit saw him get some quality time with running backs coach Dell McGee.

Barbour is an intriguing prospect out of Alpharetta. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds as a freshman, he could grow into a tight end or stay as a bigger receiver. Barbour took a pair of visits to Athens this spring, once on March 31 and again for G-Day.

Kirby Smart loves his Peach County prospects. Tyrique McGhee and Kearis Jackson both came out of that school, with Peyton Joseph looking to be the next in line. He camped in Athens last summer and returned in March, building the foundation of a relationship with offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Georgia then offered Joseph on April 22. With the strong connections to the area, Georgia figures to be one of the prominent players in this recruitment.

Short's recruitment has exploded this spring. Louisville, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida State, and others have offered in recent weeks. Short visited Athens and watched a spring practice in April.

You might remember Terry from his tweet that went viral last summer. Terry earned an offer from Georgia shortly after that tweet and is now blossoming into a prospect with star potential on the defensive line. He still has loads of time to grow as only a freshman, but Georgia figures to be in heavy pursuit of the talented lineman out of Manchester.

Walker is high school teammates with 2024 receiver Jalewis Solomon, a talented prospect and Georgia target in his own right. Georgia checked in as Walker's first offer back in October. He visited Athens last fall for a game and returned in January.

Perlotte is the type of long and rangy prospect that Chidera Uzo-Diribe loves at the outside linebacker position. He has good size at 6-foot-4 and around 200 pounds, but he also moves very well. Georgia has had its eye on Perlotte for a while and finally pulled the trigger on an offer on May 6. The Bulldogs will be one of the top players for Perlotte as his recruitment develops.