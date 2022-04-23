Tyrique McGhee and Kearis Jackson have at least two things in common.

They are both Peach County prospects that played for Georgia. But they are also both cousins of 2025 prospect Peyton Joseph, who came to their games in years past wishing for the day he too could play for the Bulldogs.

Step one came to reality on April 22 when Georgia offered the Fort Valley offensive lineman.

"I was like wow, my dream really came true," Joseph said.