Donovan Johnson is already emerging as one of the top running backs in the 2025 class.

The Savannah native has drawn the attention of some of the country's power programs. This spring alone, he has visited Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and South Carolina.

Johnson has visited Athens twice over the past two months. RBU sits in a strong position for a prospect that will likely become one of their main targets at the position for 2025.

"Definitely one of my top schools right now," Johnson said.