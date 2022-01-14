Antwann Hill Jr. hasn't forgotten.

His experience with Georgia goes back years to when the Bulldogs were recruiting his uncle, center Trey Hill. Hill accompanied his uncle on those visits, getting his first taste of college football.

Now Hill is starting his own recruiting process as an up-and-coming quarterback in the 2025 class. As he begins his journey, he knows who showed interest in him first.

"They were just the first team to love me—the first team that actually looked up to me. And to believe in me that I can build their program and make it better," Hill said.