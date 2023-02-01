Signing Day for the 2023 class now includes a huge addition to Georgia's 2024 class.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon. The No. 3 corner and No. 57 overall prospect in the class chose Georgia over Alabama, LSU, Miami, and Colorado.

Robinson originally hails from Connecticut and later moved to New York state. He now plays at IMG Academy, a school that has been very kind to Georgia in recent years.

Georgia offered Robinson on June 18, 2021. The Bulldogs' hire of Fran Brown, who Robinson built a relationship with at Rutgers, further strengthened Georgia's position as a contender. Robinson visited Athens for the first time in March of 2022.

"(Athens) exceeded my parents' expectations. Everyone on the staff made us feel like family," Robinson told UGASports at the time. "I enjoyed spending time with Coach Fran Brown and Coach Will Muschamp. The icing on the cake was meeting with Coach (Kirby) Smart. He's so down to Earth. He really seems like a players' coach. I could see myself playing for him."

That visit helped Georgia earn a spot in Robinson's top 10 on June 10. He returned to Athens the next month.

"Awesome. I feel more and more at home every time I come," Robinson said after that visit. "It was only for a day so I spent time talking to Coach Fran and Coach Muschamp. I met with Coach Smart. Then I participated in some of the individual DB drills during the camp. I really didn't have to but I wanted those guys to see me do some movements live and up close."

The coaching staff and those relationships continued to put Georgia toward the front of Robinson's recruitment. He told UGASports earlier this fall that Georgia is "like home for me, for real."

The fall also included another first for Robinson. He attended his first gameday in Athens when Georgia took down Tennessee.

The crowd impressed Robinson, as he called it "the loudest stadium I've been in." Georgia's defense also caught his eye as he watched the Bulldogs play in person for the first time.

"Watching that UGA defense was special. I loved what I saw in the secondary," Robinson told UGASports. "I was really impressed by the way the guys executed their gameplan on defense. It also showed me how great the coaches are as well. I could really see myself flying around making plays in a UGA uniform."

Robinson's top five included the Bulldogs along with Alabama, Colorado, LSU, and Miami. In the end, the Bulldogs won out for one of their top defensive back targets in the class.

Georgia's 2024 class now has 10 commits with the addition of Robinson. He is the fourth defensive commit so far, joining defensive backs Peyton Woodyard and Jaylen Heyward and linebacker Demarcus Riddick.