UGA exceeds expectations for Rivals100 cornerback Ellis Robinson
Southern hospitality lived up to the hype for Ellis Robinson.
The 2024 corner originally hails from Connecticut, but now resides at IMG Academy in Florida. Robinson and his parents made their inaugural trip to Athens during the weekend of March 19.
The defending national champions didn't disappoint.
"Athens was terrific. It exceeded me and my parents' expectations," Robinson said. "Everyone on the staff made us feel like family."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news