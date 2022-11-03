What's different? Why is a team that went 7-6 in 2021 currently 8-0 and the number one ranked team in America? Let’s examine the why through the prism of last year’s Bulldog victory over the Vols and how it pertains to Saturday’s epic matchup.

In the big picture, Tennessee is actually not that different at all. They’re just older. Other than a few transfers who've played significant snaps (WR Bru McCoy, OL Gerald Mincey and former Georgia Tech cornerback Wesley Walker), the players are basically the same. Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Edge rushers Byron Young (No. 6) and Tyler Baron (No. 9). This year’s breakout wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, had five receptions on seven targets against the Bulldogs last year as a sophomore (albeit for just 24 yards).

In fact, 30 Volunteer players have played at least 200 snaps in 2022. Only one has been in college less than three years. Six starters are redshirt seniors.

Thus, in addition to being in head coach Josh Heupel’s system for another year, it’s the same players at all the key positions. They were close in numerous games a season ago. They've elevated themselves and taken care of business to this point in 2022.