Xs and fOes: Gunner as a runner?

Gunner Stockton will be QB1 for the length of Georgia’s playoff run. He brings more possibilities in the designed run game for the Bulldog offense. Kirby Smart, though, intimated the offense won’t look much different , and given past history, he’s pretty well on point. Let’s examine the past, what we’ve seen from Stockton and one design element they can add to the repertoire.

We don’t have to look for in the past to see how Georgia used a quarterback that was a running threat. Just how much was Stetson Bennett used in the design run game in his last two seasons? Not as much as you likely think.

In 2021, Bennett averaged 29 rushing yards per game with a high of seven attempts (both scramble and designed runs. His most was 58 yards at Tennessee. In 2022, he averaged 17 yards per game, with a high of seven attempts and yardage high of 73 against Auburn (see below).

Now, how was he used. Let’s look at it from the scheme perspective. First up, true zone read of an unblocked defender.