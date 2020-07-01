UGASports - With Tony Grimes to UNC, where does Georgia turn next at cornerback?

Tuesday evening's news that the nation's No. 1 cornerback, Tony Grimes, was choosing the Tar Heels was far from a shock from those who've been tuned in since he moved his commitment date up to late June. Still, the news stings for the Bulldogs who were in a strong position in the race throughout and were considered the leaders for much of the recruitment. Now, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and secondary coach Charlton Warren, while continuing to pursue Grimes, have to move forward without their top target. That doesn't mean the Bulldogs are without options, however, as some of the nation's best are still in play. Who do you need to watch now?

Isaiah Johnson could be just what the doctor ordered to take the sting off of Grimes' commitment. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

LONG TIME TARGET

Not one for the national media spotlight, Johnson has largely kept quiet throughout his process, but our intel suggests that he's been at the forefront of the Bulldogs list since last season as a major target, Grimes notwithstanding. Now? Look for the Georgia staff to ramp up its efforts even further. Word is that Johnson is listening closely as well.

COMING AROUND?

Once considered a foregone conclusion to Clemson, there seems to be a slight shift in the winds for Green's recruitment since the start of the recruiting shutdown. The Bulldogs have always had the Newton star on the wishlist, but now, it feels like Smart and staff are back into the race. They've certainly put in their time over the last few months, and Green admits there's plenty of love for the home state school and staff. There's no question he'd be welcomed into the class with open arms.

AN OUTSIDE SHOT

It looks to be a three team race for Arnold as things stand today, and the list doesn't include the Bulldogs. Still, the two-sport athlete is a close friend of Georgia commit David Daniel, and the staff in Athens is always quick to remind him of that via social media. Georgia may not be the frontrunner here, but let's not totally write the Bulldogs off just yet.

EXPERIENCE PREFERRED

Warren's made no secret of his feelings toward the Bulldogs, and should things hold to plan, he's expected to use his final official visit in December to see Athens. Given the experience that Georgia will lose at the cornerback spot after this season, a JUCO prospect makes sense, and Warren is the nation's best in those ranks. Expect full steam ahead here.

THE SLEEPER

Harmon's had himself quite a spring, with offers pouring in from all over, and he's likely a bit underappreciated in the recruiting rankings because of a lack of camp work due to the shutdown. It's believed he was due for a rise. It's clear the Bulldogs were aware of his soaring stock with a spring offer, and now, they've made the cut to his top five. Harmon's already looking for an opportunity get to Athens in person. His is a name we could be talking about much more over the fall.

RISING UP THE BOARD QUICKLY

Given his size, the discussion around Daniels centers on where he'll land at the next level. The Bulldogs seem to see it as a plus and have talked both corner and safety with him. The word is there's plenty of mutual interest from both parties, and he'll be expected for a visit as soon as the opportunity presents itself. Keep his name fresh on your mind when it comes to the defensive backfield.

ONE TO WATCH POST-SHUTDOWN