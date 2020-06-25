UGASports - Dawgs keeping the heat on Rivals250 DB Nyland Green in shutdown

But Green says he's not ready to concede the race to anyone yet.

The FutureCasts are pointing heavily toward Clemson when it comes to four-star Newton cornerback Nyland Green , and there's no doubt the Tigers have done a strong job in recruiting the Rivals250 star.

"There are a lot of places people think that are for me, but only God can tell me my true desire and where I want to go," Green said.

And there's no apparent rush to make a decision either.

"I don't really know (when I want to commit) at the time," Green said. "I'm just looking out for it all and trying to find what's best for me."

For Green, the shutdown has allowed him to get back to basics, focus on his process, and also spend time keeping himself in shape.

"It's been okay and everything. I've been doing a lot of Zoom calls, but all I've been doing is trying to keep my body in shape and working out daily," he said. "I miss camps for the the competition. It allows me to better myself, and it betters other players too. I'm just working on getting that last star on my name, too."

There's no shortage of star power when it comes to the staffs putting in those Zoom calls either.

"I've been hearing a lot from Clemson, UGA, Tennessee, LSU, and Auburn," Green said.

With the Bulldogs, "We're talking about everything," Green said. "They're checking on me and how I am, as well as my family."

Family is something the Bulldogs are trying to hammer home, and they're making it a staff-wide effort.

"UGA is amazing," Green said. "I've been speaking with the whole staff, really. We all communicate."

Green ranks as the nation's No. 176 overall player and the No. 15 overall cornerback in the Class of 2021.