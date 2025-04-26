Georgia lands UCF offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr.

Less than 24 hours after three Georgia interior offensive linemen were taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs have added one to the roster via the transfer portal.

On his Instagram page, Waltclaire Flynn Jr., the UCF transfer offensive lineman, announced his commitment to Georgia on Saturday.

The Loganville, Georgia, native was a three-star recruit from Grayson High School and held an offer from Georgia before he decided to commit and sign with the Golden Knights.

"Coach Smart had told me that I'm a 'killa' and I remind him a lot of Sedrick Van Pran," Flynn said to UGASports.com back in 2023.

After losing Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, and Jared Wilson to the NFL this offseason, Micah Morris is the most experienced returning interior offensive lineman for the Bulldogs this season, as he's recorded five career starts. Drew Bobo is right behind him with two career starts.

Flynn Jr. will join the room as a redshirt freshman who will give the Bulldogs depth on the interior and specifically at center.

"I've liked Georgia for a very long time," Flynn said. "I don't have a specific order of anything at the moment, but they'll be up there for sure just from knowing the guys that are on the team, great atmosphere to be around. Everybody is a leader, they win games and national championships, and they keep a good O-line group and put players in the NFL."

Flynn becomes the fourth player the Bulldogs have added during the spring portal window. He joins running back Josh McCray, edge rusher Elo Modozie, and defensive linemen Josh Horton.