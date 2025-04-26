Brennan Hudson's blast gives Georgia the series win over No. 14 Oklahoma

Brennan Hudson only has six hits in limited time playing for Georgia this year.
But boy, has he made them count.
However, none have been bigger than Saturday’s three-run homer in the seventh inning over the batter’s eye. That lifted the Bulldogs to a 6-3 win over No. 14 Oklahoma and a much-needed series victory.
Of Hudson’s six hits, three are doubles, and three are home runs.
“They preach that; they preach extra base hits. We’re just trying to do damage when we do make contact,” said Hudson, who came into the game following a second-inning injury to first baseman Ryland Zaborowski. “Obviously, the pitchers are great when we go out there. We’ve just got to make it count I think I've just been able to do that this year. It’s been a blessing. But eventually, I'm hoping for a single to come down, but who knows?”
Although he did not have an update, head coach Wes Johnson confirmed that Zaborowski injured his elbow while making a relay throw in the second inning.
Hudson’s blast wasn’t the only one for the Bulldogs (35-11, 12-9). Shortstop Kolby Branch went deep twice for the second time this year, while Robbie Burnett, who was moved to ninth in the order after his recent slump, homered for the 18th time.
Branch’s second home run and the one by Burnett were back-to-back in the seventh and extended Georgia’s lead to 6-2.
“Huddy put a great swing on it. We were kind of, me and Slate (Alford) were talking, and he said he felt something come over him and something good was about to happen,” Branch said. “We love it for a guy like Huddy, and he's a great guy, and he gets it done in a big spot.”
Johnson agreed, adding Hudson’s blast gave Georgia just the spark it’s been looking for.
“Yeah, I think the energy in the dugout just went through the roof. Everybody pulls for Huddy,” Johnson said. “He works really hard, does a lot, he catches, he plays first. He does a lot of different things. But man, the energy went through the roof right there, we needed that.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs also had one of their better days.
A pair of double plays, including one in the third when Leighton Finley enticed
Kyle Branch to hit into an inning double-play after the Sooners had jumped ahead 2-0 in the second.
Finley was impressive.
The two runs off the righthander were all the Sooners (30-13, 11-10) managed against the Richmond Hill native, who allowed just four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts before giving way to Alton Davis II (4-0) in the sixth.
Davis retired four of the five batters he faced until he was replaced by Jordan Stephens in the seventh.
Stephens walked the bases loaded, but after a quick visit by Johnson, retired Easton Christiansen on one pitch to keep the score 4-2.
After Branch and Burnett extended the lead to 6-2, Oklahoma added a run in the eighth before Tyler McLoughlin retired five of the six batters he faced to earn his first save.
For Branch, the weekend was one he will never forget.
Having the opportunity to play against brother Kyle and in front of 25 family members was about as good as it got.
“It was a picture-perfect weekend, good for him. They got one, we let him have one, but he had a great weekend himself,” Branch said. “I mean, I had people come up to me in the dugout, complimenting him. I’m just sitting there saying, I know, I know, I know. He's a great player; I've seen it forever.”
Georgia returns to action on Tuesday against Kennesaw State before traveling to Missouri.