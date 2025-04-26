Brennan Hudson's blast gives Georgia the series win over No. 14 Oklahoma

Brennan Hudson only has six hits in limited time playing for Georgia this year.

But boy, has he made them count.

However, none have been bigger than Saturday’s three-run homer in the seventh inning over the batter’s eye. That lifted the Bulldogs to a 6-3 win over No. 14 Oklahoma and a much-needed series victory.

Of Hudson’s six hits, three are doubles, and three are home runs.

“They preach that; they preach extra base hits. We’re just trying to do damage when we do make contact,” said Hudson, who came into the game following a second-inning injury to first baseman Ryland Zaborowski. “Obviously, the pitchers are great when we go out there. We’ve just got to make it count I think I've just been able to do that this year. It’s been a blessing. But eventually, I'm hoping for a single to come down, but who knows?”

Although he did not have an update, head coach Wes Johnson confirmed that Zaborowski injured his elbow while making a relay throw in the second inning.

Hudson’s blast wasn’t the only one for the Bulldogs (35-11, 12-9). Shortstop Kolby Branch went deep twice for the second time this year, while Robbie Burnett, who was moved to ninth in the order after his recent slump, homered for the 18th time.

Branch’s second home run and the one by Burnett were back-to-back in the seventh and extended Georgia’s lead to 6-2.

“Huddy put a great swing on it. We were kind of, me and Slate (Alford) were talking, and he said he felt something come over him and something good was about to happen,” Branch said. “We love it for a guy like Huddy, and he's a great guy, and he gets it done in a big spot.”

Johnson agreed, adding Hudson’s blast gave Georgia just the spark it’s been looking for.

“Yeah, I think the energy in the dugout just went through the roof. Everybody pulls for Huddy,” Johnson said. “He works really hard, does a lot, he catches, he plays first. He does a lot of different things. But man, the energy went through the roof right there, we needed that.”