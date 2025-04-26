Thirteen Bulldogs go in NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is over with 13 Georgia players hearing their names called over the past three days. That includes seven who were selected on Saturday’s Day 3, which started with Arian Smith become the first selected on the afternoon. The New York Jets chose the wide receiver with the eighth pick in the fourth round Saturday afternoon. Trevor Etienne heads to Carolina There would be more to come. After Etienne went in the fourth, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (139th pick overall) went with the first pick of the fifth round to Minnesota. Later in the fifth round, linebacker Smael Mondon (161st pick overall) joined his former teammates at Philadelphia. In the sixth round, another team famous for taking Georgia players - Green Bay - selected defensive lineman Warren Brinson with the 198th pick in the sixth round. Dan Jackson made it No. 7 on Day 3 for Georgia. Despite not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, the Detroit Lions did not care as they took the former Bulldog safety in the seventh round with the 230th overall pick. Later, Jackson was as joined in Detroit, by wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who the Lions took in the seventh with pick No. 244. They are the second and third Bulldogs to go to the Lions, who chose Tate Ratledge in Friday’s second round. It’s already been a busy draft for the Bulldogs. On Thursday, Mykel Williams became the first Georgia player selected when the San Francisco 49ers took the defensive end with the 11th overall pick. He was followed four picks later by Jalon Walker, who became the first Bulldog to ever be taken by the home-state Atlanta Falcons in the first two rounds since the franchise came into existence in 1966. Later, safety Malaki Starks became Georgia’s third first-round selection when the Baltimore Ravens took the Jefferson native with the 27th pick. On Friday, guard Ratledge went to Detroit before offensive line teammate Dylan Fairchild surprised most of the experts by going to Cincinnati in the third round. Center Jared Wilson later went to New England in the third round. FREE AGENTS UGASports confirmed that Nazir Stackhouse signed with Green Bay, Xavier Truss with Denver, and Chaz Chambliss with Minnesota.

Arian Smith went in the fourth round to the New York Jets on Saturday. (Photo by UGA Sports Communications)

Bios of Saturday picks

WR Arian Smith (Round 4; New York Jets): Appeared in all 14 games, starting nine times...caught five passes for 56 yards, including a 32-yard reception in season-opening victory in the Aflac Kickoff Game vs. Clemson...caught four passes for 73 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to lead the Bulldogs in receiving in win over Tennessee Tech...led the Bulldogs in receiving yards for the second time in four games at Alabama, catching six passes for a then-career-high 132 yards and a touchdown…hauled in a 47-yard grab against the Crimson Tide...caught five passes for a career-high 134 yards and a 42-yard receiving touchdown against Mississippi State… had five receptions for 41 yards to lead the team in receiving in SEC Championship victory over Texas...caught a 67-yard pass from Gunner Stockton in the Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Notre Dame, leading the Bulldogs in receiving in the CFP Quarterfinal game.

RB Trevor Etienne (Round 4, Carolina Panthers). Coaches All-SEC Third Team honoree...Started all nine games in which he has appeared... made his Bulldog debut in home opener vs. Tennessee Tech, rushing five times for 78 yards, including a long run of 45 yards... led the Bulldogs in rushing for the second-straight week, tallying 79 yards on 19 attempts in conference-opening win at Kentucky...led the Bulldogs in rushing yards for the third-straight game at Alabama, tallying 55 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries...led the Bulldogs in rushing with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts in win over Auburn...tallied 19 carries for 87 yards and a season-high three touchdowns at Texas, adding three catches for 23 yards...missed final three regular season games due to injury...rushed 16 times for a team-high 94 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime, to defeat Texas in the SEC Championship in his return from injury.

DL Tyron Ingram Dawkins (5th round to Minnesota): Played in all 14 games this season, making 10 starts...finished the season with 19 stops...ranked tied for third out of all Bulldog tacklers with two sacks...finished fourth with eight tackles for a combined loss of 28 yards...notched a career-high four stops, including three for a combined loss of three yards, in home opener win over Tennessee Tech...credited with three tackles, including two for a combined loss of eight yards, in the SEC opener win over Kentucky to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week…had a sack for a loss of six yards and seven QB pressures against the Wildcats...credited with a pair of sacks for a combined loss of 12 yards and four quarterback pressures in a Homecoming game win over Auburn...credited with a pair of solo stops, including a tackle for a loss of five yards, and three QB hurries in win over Mississippi State...forced one of two Yellow Jacket fumbles in regular season finale win over Georgia Tech.

OLB Smael Mondon (5th round to Philadelphia): Appeared in 10 games this season, making eight starts...ranked seventh on the team in total tackles with 57...tied for third of all Bulldog tacklers with three sacks on the season against Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame...posted a team-leading and career-high 13 tackles and a sack for loss in regular season finale win over Georgia Tech...tallied five tackles, including 0.5 for loss and a pass breakup against Alabama...led the Bulldog defense with eight tackles, including a sack for a loss of five yards, in win over Tennessee...had six tackles, four solo stops, and a pair of QB pressures in SEC Championship victory over Texas...led all Bulldog tacklers with nine stops, including a sack for a loss of 11 yards, and one QB pressure in College Football Playoff Allstate Sugar Bowl Semifinal game against Notre Dame.

DL Warren Brinson (6th round, Green Bay): Appeared in 12 of 14 games, making four starts...credited with 26 total tackles, including six for a combined loss of 16 yards...recorded two sacks for a loss of 10 yards against UMass and Texas...credited with a pair of tackles, including one for a loss of one yard and a QB pressure against Alabama...had a pair of tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and a pair of QB pressures in win over Texas...had had three tackles, including one for a loss of two yards, and a pair of QB pressures in win over Tennessee...was one of two Bulldogs to lead the defense in tackles with five solo stops, including a sack for a loss of seven yards, and three QB pressures in win over UMass...tallied 2.5 tackles for a loss of six yards, including a sack for a loss of three, and a QB pressure in defeat over Texas at the SEC Championship...tallied three QB pressures and a pair of tackles in College Football Playoff Allstate Sugar Bowl Semifinal game against Notre Dame.

Safety Dan Jackson (7th round to Detroit): Coaches All-SEC Third Team selection...named to SEC Community Service Team...made 13 starts in 14 games this season...finished third on the team in total tackles with 64...ranked second of all Bulldog tacklers grabbing a pair of interceptions against Alabama and Ole Miss...recovered a fumble in home opener win over Tennessee Tech...had four tackles and a pass breakup in the SEC opener win over Kentucky...tallied a team-leading 10 tackles, six solo and four assisted, including 0.5 for loss against Alabama...posted a team-leading seven tackles, all solo, in Homecoming game win over Auburn…credited with a pass breakup and a blocked kick against the Tigers...grabbed an interception with a 13-yard return against Ole Miss…posted six stops and forced one of two Yellow Jacket fumbles in regular season finale win over Georgia Tech...notched four stops in win over Texas at the SEC Championship...recorded four stops and a QB hurry in College Football Playoff Allstate Sugar Bowl Semifinal game against Notre Dame