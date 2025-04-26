Trevor Etienne to Carolina

After one year in Athens, Trevor Etienne is off to the NFL.

The former Florida running back who transferred to Georgia last year has been selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 114th pick of the fourth round.

Etienne battled through injuries for chunks of the 2024 season, particularly to his ribs. In the 10 games he did play, Etienne rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 194 yards.

The most memorable moment came in the SEC Championship Game against Texas, when Etienne tumbled into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

“It's something I'll remember forever. That's a story I'll tell my grandkids," Etienne said at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Etienne is already familiar with what it takes to be an NFL running back. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted his brother, Travis, in 2021.

“Honestly, personally, I feel like I'm the best back in this class. But this back class is loaded,” Etienne said at the Combine. “This class is loaded with backs, and a lot of them had great seasons. I’m just going to go out there, compete, and show the world what I can do.”

Etienne joins Nick Chubb, D'Andre Swift, James Cook, Zamir White, Kendall Milton, and Kenny McIntosh as Georgia running backs in the NFL.