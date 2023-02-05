Here is the Week in Review, presented by JFQ Lending:

New faces at outside linebacker

With Nolan Smith and Robert Beal moving on, Georgia's outside linebacker group will feature new faces contributing at the position.

The most experienced at the position will be Chaz Chambliss. Behind Chambliss are Darris Smith, Marvin Jones Jr., C.J. Madden, Samuel M'Pemba, Gabriel Harris and Damon Wilson. Jalon Walker saw some playing time at outside linebacker during the season and could make this position his permanent home.

“Between Marvin, Darris, and CJ, those are three guys who are young, who are uber-talented, but you also love the work ethic they have,” outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe said. “They come to work every day, try to work on their craft, and get themselves ready to the point where their numbers are called as well. The want-to those guys have, to be successful, to be the kind of football players that they want to be.”

Uzo-Diribe is excited to see what his true freshmen will bring to the group.

“M’Pemba, Wilson, and Gabe Harris, those three guys are three good guys and they’re going to help provide some depth that we’re going to need at this position after losing guys like Robert and Nolan,” Uzo-Diribe said.

Recruiter of the Year

This past week, Rivals named Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott its 2023 Recruiter of the Year.

“It’s not easy to rebuild a defensive front that has lost a boatload of high draft picks over the past couple years," Jed May said. "But Tray Scott has taken on the challenge and excelled. He landed a pair of Rivals100 behemoths up front in Jamaal Jarrett and Jordan Hall, both of whom have a chance to play in their freshman seasons. Scott also helped Georgia land a trio of talented EDGE prospects, including two five-stars, in Samuel M’Pemba, Damon Wilson, and Gabriel Harris. Scott’s prowess on the recruiting trail has helped ensure the Georgia defense will be stout up front for years to come.”

Paul says he will be ready to start the 2023 season

Running back Andrew Paul, who suffered a torn ACL last preseason, said he is on track to return before the start of the 2023 season.

“I’m running full speed, getting my speed back and everything, I’m about to start cutting so I’ll be ready for next season,” Paul said.

Throughout the 2023 season, Paul said he observed Georgia's stacked backfield closely and was able to pick up some tips along the way.

“I watched all the guys in the group, especially Daijun (Edwards),” Paul said. “He comes in every day and works as hard as he can, pushing himself everywhere—special teams, everywhere.”

Meriweather signs

Offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather officially joined the Georgia program by signing his national letter of intent on Thursday. Meriweather became the 26th member of the 2023 football class.

"Like other offensive tackle commits Bo Hughley and Monroe Freeling, Meriweather is a long and rangy tackle at 6-foot-7 and around 285 pounds," May wrote "He won’t be enrolling early, but Meriweather has the tools and potential to be another great lineman from Brunswick, just like Warren McClendon."

Robinson commits

Class of 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson committed to Georgia on Wednesday. Ryan Wright explained what the Bulldogs are getting in the four-star prospect.

"Robinson is a big corner who can jam on the line disrupting routes and he can play off-man," Wright wrote. "One of the key attributes to Robinson’s game is his awareness of routes. Teams that try to rub or cross routes are wasting their time with the four-star. His hips are good and his speed allows him to run stride for stride with the best of the best. Because of his size and long arms, Robinson has a knack of breaking up passes and does a good job battling on 50-50 balls."

