The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The first person to come see me'

Smart impresses Stancil

Four-star defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went out of his way to make him feel appreciated during a recent visit.

"When I first got there, when I first pulled up and first stepped into the building and got to the facility, he was the first person to come greet me," Stancil said. "There was a million people in there and Coach Kirby was the first person to come see me."

Stancil got a good feel for what Smart is like as a coach, and a particular trait stood out to him. Stancil said that the Georgia head coach cares more about preparing players for the next level than what they can do for the program in an immediate time frame.

"He really isn’t about the money," Stancil said. "Most of these coaches are trying to make it transactional. Coach Kirby is all about development, football, graduating, getting your degree, and doing what you’ve got to do. Life after football. Yeah, it’s great to talk money, but he’s trying to get you to the next level where you can get that first check and that signing bonus too."

Interesting scavenger hunt tidbit

During his recent visit for Georgia's scavenger hunt, defensive tackle Preston Carey said that the coaches were actually evaluating those participating in the activity.

"Coach Kirby preached this, Coach Smart and Coach (Tray) Scott preached this as well. They weren't just doing the scavenger hunt for fun," Carey said. "They were looking to evaluate us at every minute detail. Like if you were running around to get each clue and if you really cared, you know. They said they had a kid one time who was just being nonchalant and not caring about the details of the scavenger hunt and the involvement in it. And they just took them off the board."

Therefore, Carey did everything he could to attack the scavenger hunt like he does on Friday game nights.

Carey said that Scott has been impressed with his attitude toward football, and believes he will fit in exceptionally with the defensive line.

"He loves that I'm relentless and passionate about football," Carey said. "He loves my size. He said he knows that there's not a lot of D-tackles in the country with my sheer size to be able to play the inside and anchor down, but also rush the passer and just create havoc on the inside. So he loves that about me."

