MOBILE, Ala. – Former Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon made his first public comments since the tragic automobile accident that claimed the life of teammate Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

His comments came following Wednesday’s practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama where he is one of four former Bulldogs taking part in Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

As you might suspect, the days that have followed the Jan. 15 accident have been difficult.

“It really took a couple of days, but I’ve been talking to a psychiatrist,” McClendon said. “I’m getting better day by day.”

As one might suspect, McClendon has no recollection of what happened.

He and recruiting staff member Tory Bowles survived the wreck. Willock, tragically, died at the scene, while LeCroy was transferred to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

“I really don’t remember too much,” McClendon said. “When the wreck happened, I kind of got knocked out.”

McClendon did recall the accident that occurred while in the ambulance when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

“I do remember that. It was just a little bump; that was about it,” said McClendon, who wanted everyone to remember Willock and LeCroy for what they were: two very good people and very good friends.

“They were both hard workers. They were both goofy—they wanted to make you laugh, McClendon said. “They were always the light in the room. Every time I was down, they always made me laugh.”

Although taking part in this week’s Senior Bowl Week and Saturday’s game, he knows it’s something Willock would have wanted him to do.

To honor his late friend, McClendon is wearing his No. 77 jersey. Still, going through Tuesday’s first practice with the rest of the American Team was not easy.

“I’m trying to enjoy it. It’s a great opportunity to be out here. I’m just trying to enjoy it,” McClendon said. “It was tough. But I know if Devin was still here, he would want me to come out here and give it my all.”

That’s just what McClendon said he plans to do.

It helps to have former teammates Chris Smith, Kenny McIntosh, and Jack Podlesny in Mobile with him.

“It’s been tough, of course, but I’m taking it day by day,” McClendon said. “Just being around the guys. I have some teammates out here; it makes it easier. “It’s good seeing them again; just making the connection with scouts, players from other teams, and just making connections.”

NOTE: Bulldog running back Kenny McIntosh went down in practice holding his leg. McIntosh was able to walk off the field. Afterward, a game official revealed it was just a cramp.