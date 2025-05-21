Wes Johnson agrees to raise, contract extension

HOOVER, Ala. - Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson has agreed to a contract extension and will receive a raise, Bulldog athletic director Josh Brooks announced on Wednesday, hours before the Bulldogs were scheduled to play Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the contract extension will carry the 53-year-old Johnson through the 2031 season.

Last year, Johnson received a 30 percent raise that took his salary to $1 million.

The announcement comes as no surprise.

One year after leading Georgia to within one game of the College World Series in 2024, Johnson has led the Bulldogs to a 42-14 mark (18-12 SEC) and a consensus top 10 ranking, including as high as No. 3 this week. The Bulldogs, who are seeded fifth for the SEC Tournament, have the nation’s No. 1 RPI and are on track to be a national top-eight seed and host for the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

"I'd like to thank Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead, and all our fans for their commitment to Georgia Baseball," said Johnson in a statement. "We have received tremendous support from day one, and that is evident from the $45 million renovation that was completed this year, which is vital for our player development, recruiting, and the overall fan experience at Foley Field."

The announcement comes weeks after Johnson’s name was mentioned as a possible candidate for the vacancy at Mississippi State and after he told local reporters he had no interest in taking the job in Starkville.

“We are excited to announce a contract extension for Wes, Angie, and their family,” said Brooks. “It has been incredible watching our baseball program thrive over the past two seasons. Wes is without a doubt one of the elite head baseball coaches in the country, and his commitment to winning at the highest levels is surpassed only by his dedication to making everyone around him better each and every day. We are excited about the future under his leadership.”