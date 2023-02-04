Is it possible for a college football player to be too strong? In the case of running back Branson Robinson, maybe so.

If you’ve seen pictures of the rising sophomore, then you know he looks like he was sculpted out of granite.

With the ability to squat well over 600 pounds, bench press 427, and sumo deadlift “somewhere” around 700, his feats of strength have earned him notable acclaim. So, when Georgia strength coach Scott Sinclair said he might want to back off some of those numbers, the competitor in Robinson initially did not know if that was necessarily a good idea until common sense set in.

“The coaches let me know that I’m not a powerlifter, and I realize that, but that’s something I wanted to do anyway,” Robinson said back in December prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. “I didn’t plan on lifting any more than I already have. I feel like I’m strong enough and a lot of injuries can happen with the more weight you push. So, yeah, I cut down on it.”

Along with Andrew Paul, the Bulldogs have big plans for two of their younger stars at running back.

Paul is recovering nicely after tearing an ACL during Georgia’s second preseason scrimmage, while Robinson saw decent action his first year with the Bulldogs and saved his best for last by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the national championship win over TCU.

There’s good news on Paul as far as his recovery is concerned.

Although it’s unclear how much he will get to participate in spring drills, Paul guaranteed he will be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

“I’m running full speed, getting my speed back and everything, I’m about to start cutting so I’ll be ready for next season,” Paul said.

Robinson and Paul will join returnees Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, along with true freshman Roderick Robinson II, who is an early enrollee.

Paul said he’ll take the lessons he learned watching his older teammates to help him make the best of the upcoming campaign.

“I watched all the guys in the group, especially Daijun,” Paul said. “He comes in every day and works as hard as he can, pushing himself everywhere—special teams, everywhere.”

Robinson, who happens to be Paul’s roommate, said his friend handled his adversity with aplomb.

“One thing about Andrew is that he’s level-minded. He didn’t let the injury affect his recovery,” Robinson said. “He knows once he gets back, he’s going to pick up where he left off. He’ll continue to learn; he’ll continue to develop. He always has a positive mindset about it.”