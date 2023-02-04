Reining in Branson Robinson and getting back Andrew Paul
Is it possible for a college football player to be too strong? In the case of running back Branson Robinson, maybe so.
If you’ve seen pictures of the rising sophomore, then you know he looks like he was sculpted out of granite.
With the ability to squat well over 600 pounds, bench press 427, and sumo deadlift “somewhere” around 700, his feats of strength have earned him notable acclaim. So, when Georgia strength coach Scott Sinclair said he might want to back off some of those numbers, the competitor in Robinson initially did not know if that was necessarily a good idea until common sense set in.
“The coaches let me know that I’m not a powerlifter, and I realize that, but that’s something I wanted to do anyway,” Robinson said back in December prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. “I didn’t plan on lifting any more than I already have. I feel like I’m strong enough and a lot of injuries can happen with the more weight you push. So, yeah, I cut down on it.”
Along with Andrew Paul, the Bulldogs have big plans for two of their younger stars at running back.
Paul is recovering nicely after tearing an ACL during Georgia’s second preseason scrimmage, while Robinson saw decent action his first year with the Bulldogs and saved his best for last by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the national championship win over TCU.
There’s good news on Paul as far as his recovery is concerned.
Although it’s unclear how much he will get to participate in spring drills, Paul guaranteed he will be ready for the start of the 2023 season.
“I’m running full speed, getting my speed back and everything, I’m about to start cutting so I’ll be ready for next season,” Paul said.
Robinson and Paul will join returnees Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, along with true freshman Roderick Robinson II, who is an early enrollee.
Paul said he’ll take the lessons he learned watching his older teammates to help him make the best of the upcoming campaign.
“I watched all the guys in the group, especially Daijun,” Paul said. “He comes in every day and works as hard as he can, pushing himself everywhere—special teams, everywhere.”
Robinson, who happens to be Paul’s roommate, said his friend handled his adversity with aplomb.
“One thing about Andrew is that he’s level-minded. He didn’t let the injury affect his recovery,” Robinson said. “He knows once he gets back, he’s going to pick up where he left off. He’ll continue to learn; he’ll continue to develop. He always has a positive mindset about it.”
Robinson is also ready to take the next step in what looks to be a burgeoning career.
In 12 games played, Robinson finished as the Bulldogs’ fourth-leading rusher with 68 carries for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
“I feel I’ve made the most of my opportunities. I’m still in the development process. I’m still learning things about this offense, a very complicated offense as far as protection schemes and things like that,” Robinson said. “But I’m always learning from the other three backs, I’m always learning from Coach (Dell) McGee, and getting better every day.”
McGee likes what he’s seen.
“Branson is definitely learning the game of football; it’s a big transition from high school to football,” McGee said. “He wasn’t a mid-year; he came in the summer, which puts you a little bit behind. But at the running back position, that’s the one position in which you can come in late and add value to the team.”
Robinson said there have certainly been adjustments he’s had to make.
Football in the SEC is obviously much different than high school, most of all when it comes to protections, something he was rarely asked to do as a prep running back.
“In this offense, you have to know your protections,” Robinson said. “Whatever the offensive line says. When they point, we have to know where to go off the line. It can be complicated.”
However, having now been in the system for a year and sharing a room with backs like Kenny McIntosh, Milton, and Edwards, Robinson said he’ll be better prepared to tackle those challenges this spring and later on in the fall.
“There are just certain nuances of the game, as far as running schemes, running the ball,” Robinson said. “I thought I knew a lot about running the ball, but these guys have been with Coach McGee all these years, so you’re bound to pick up things you didn’t know.”