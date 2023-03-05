Week in Review: Darnell Washington's big combine performance
Washington wows at the combine
Tight end Darnell Washington did a lot to raise his draft stock exponentially. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder showed off great athleticism during his position grou's drills at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday.
Washington pushed a sled with ease. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds. His hands measured in at 11 inches and his wingspan totaled 83 3/4 inches. His hands were the largest measured in combine history at the tight end position and wingspan was the second largest mark ever for any tight end.
A number of mock drafts previously had Washington as a first-rounder but it certainly wasn't a consensus belief. Washington's combine performance may have changed that perception. While he was often the fourth target in Georgia's offense, much of that had to do with Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Kenny McIntosh taking the primary looks from Stetson Bennett in the passing game. And then Georgia's run game proved tremendous as the season moved along. A big component of Georgia's run game success was Washington's big-play ability as a blocker.
Washington will likely have the chance to make more plays as a receiving option in the NFL, where offenses are passing the ball more than ever.
McIntosh's patience pays off
For some players, not seeing immediate playing time is enough to force them look elsewhere and transfer.
Not Kenny McIntosh.
McIntosh explained why he stuck it out after arriving to Georgia and seeing his first couple of seasons buried on the depth chart behind the likes of D'Andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook.
“I never thought about transferring. I knew when I came here what I signed up for,” McIntosh said. “I knew my opportunity was going to come. That’s why I worked hard all those years to perfect my game, so when my name was called I would be ready.”
In 2022, McIntosh became a focal point in the Bulldogs' offense, as both a runner and a receiver. McIntosh caught 43 passes for 504 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a team-high 829 yards on 150 carries and 10 touchdowns.
“Georgia prepared me for every aspect, on and off the field,” McIntosh said. “Whether it’s special teams, whether it’s offense or defense, whatever it is they’ll develop you for the next level.”
Warren McClendon's exit interview
Smart speaks on accident
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to ESPN about the car accident that claimed the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Athens-Clarke County Police released a report citing that LeCroy was driving a UGA-leased vehicle at 104 mph and ha a blood alcohol content level of .197 at the time of the accident.
Athens-Clarke County Police issued warrants for misdemeanor reckless driving and drag racing to Jalen Carter in relation to the incident.
ESPN asked Smart if Georgia had a culture problem as a result to this accident and subsequent arrest.
“Absolutely not, and I’d say we’re far from it,” Smart said. “Do we have perfect young men, young women, and players? Not necessarily, but I promise out this, that’s the intent, for us to grow these guys and get them better. I feel really good about the culture of this program.”
Felony charge dropped
Receiver RaRa Thomas' felony charge of false imprisonment was dropped, with the Georgia receiver entering a pretrial diversion program to resolve the misdemeanor family violence charge that is still pending.
Thomas’ lawyer Kim Stephens told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the wideout is completing 40 hours of community service and will have to pay service fees to the court.
If Thomas avoids legal issues over the next 12 months, the misdemeanor family violence charge will be removed from his record.
Milton's expectations
Anthony Dasher offered some thoughts on Georgia's backfield as spring practice begins to near. Among those is what can be expected from Kendall Milton in 2023.
With Kendall Milton, it’s just a matter of staying healthy," Dasher wrote. "The California native has dealt with minor knee issues each of his first three years. While none were particularly serious, they did keep him from being on the field as much as he likely would have been.
"When he’s played, the results have been impressive. Last fall, Milton rushed 85 times for 592 yards, losing three yards all year while averaging a Bulldog-best seven yards every time he touched the ball. His eight rushing touchdowns were second on the team behind McIntosh and quarterback Stetson Bennett."
Smith impresses at the combine
Nolan Smith's speed highlighted the NFL scouting combine, with the edge rusher clocking a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds.
"I just wanted to do it for my mom, man, and do it for (Willock), man. Shoutout to 77, I love you baby," Smith said.
Smith also gave his pitch for prospects to consider attending Georgia.
"If you ever want to go to Georgia we've got a new locker room, new weight room. Let me give my spiel on Georgia," Smith said. "We have an indoor facility, outdoor facility, we just put in a brand new restaurant. Let me say that again, a restaurant. It's called Bones. It's amazing. Shoutout to Ms. C, Collier (Madaleno) our nutritionist, she's amazing. We eat steak, lobster, the best of the best. Go Dawgs and go to Georgia."
Georgia's best plays from the 2022 season
