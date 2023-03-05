Here is the Week in Review, presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Washington wows at the combine

Tight end Darnell Washington did a lot to raise his draft stock exponentially. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder showed off great athleticism during his position grou's drills at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday.

Washington pushed a sled with ease. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds. His hands measured in at 11 inches and his wingspan totaled 83 3/4 inches. His hands were the largest measured in combine history at the tight end position and wingspan was the second largest mark ever for any tight end.

A number of mock drafts previously had Washington as a first-rounder but it certainly wasn't a consensus belief. Washington's combine performance may have changed that perception. While he was often the fourth target in Georgia's offense, much of that had to do with Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Kenny McIntosh taking the primary looks from Stetson Bennett in the passing game. And then Georgia's run game proved tremendous as the season moved along. A big component of Georgia's run game success was Washington's big-play ability as a blocker.

Washington will likely have the chance to make more plays as a receiving option in the NFL, where offenses are passing the ball more than ever.

McIntosh's patience pays off

For some players, not seeing immediate playing time is enough to force them look elsewhere and transfer.

Not Kenny McIntosh.

McIntosh explained why he stuck it out after arriving to Georgia and seeing his first couple of seasons buried on the depth chart behind the likes of D'Andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook.

“I never thought about transferring. I knew when I came here what I signed up for,” McIntosh said. “I knew my opportunity was going to come. That’s why I worked hard all those years to perfect my game, so when my name was called I would be ready.”

In 2022, McIntosh became a focal point in the Bulldogs' offense, as both a runner and a receiver. McIntosh caught 43 passes for 504 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a team-high 829 yards on 150 carries and 10 touchdowns.

“Georgia prepared me for every aspect, on and off the field,” McIntosh said. “Whether it’s special teams, whether it’s offense or defense, whatever it is they’ll develop you for the next level.”

Warren McClendon's exit interview