When Kenny McIntosh arrived at Georgia he knew the journey to be the top Dawg in Georgia’s running back room was going to be a difficult climb.

With D’Andre Swift, Zamir White, and James Cook ahead of him, McIntosh told reporters Saturday at the NFL Combine that he knew he’d have to wait his turn.

But unlike some in what can occasionally be an era of self-gratification, McIntosh said the thought of transferring for a quicker opportunity never once crossed his mind.

“I never thought about transferring. I knew when I came here what I signed up for,” McIntosh said. “I knew my opportunity was going to come. That’s why I worked hard all those years to perfect my game, so when my name was called I would be ready.”

McIntosh’s patience paid off.

Not only did staying earn him a pair of national championship rings, but his on-field development has him to the point where many consider him one of the more versatile backs attending this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

It’s always why numerous teams, including Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, and Atlanta have already held interviews with the South Florida native. His pass-catching and pass-protection skills are intriguing to organizations in search of an all-purpose back.

“That’s something I take a lot of pride in,” McIntosh said. “At Georgia, that comes along with being a running back. You’ve got to run the ball, catch the ball, pass protect … that’s what it’s going to take to be at the next level and I can do it all.”

McIntosh’s receiving numbers last year for the Bulldogs were some of the best for a running back in the SEC.

In Georgia’s 15 games, McIntosh caught 43 passes for 504 yards and two touchdowns, along with rushing for a team-high 829 yards on 150 carries and 10 touchdowns.

McIntosh feels catching the best football is his best quality.

“I feel I can definitely do that at a high level, but I’m also not scared to stick my nose in there blitzing or anything like that,” said McIntosh, who was also asked about the running backs in Georgia’s current running back and their abilities to catch the football as well.

“Every year we’re going to have a loaded backfield. Daijun (Edwards) can catch the ball, Kendall (Milton) can catch the ball and Branson (Robinson) can catch the ball,” McIntosh said. “They just need to work on their skills, and they’ll be even better.”

McIntosh credited his entire time at Georgia for putting him in the position he currently finds himself in.

“Georgia prepared me for every aspect, on and off the field,” McIntosh said. “Whether it’s special teams, whether it’s offense or defense, whatever it is they’ll develop you for the next level.”

McIntosh is proud of the mark he was able to leave.

“I think I left one,” he said. “For me to be patient, wait my turn, and help Georgia win two national championships. I broke a few records while I was there, so shoutout to Georgia.”

The former Bulldog also gave a shoutout to his big brother RJ McIntosh.

Currently with the Miami Dolphins – the veteran defensive end – also took part in the NFL Combine and offered some advice.

“He asked me questions that he knew I was going to be asked. He knew what it took. He was very business-like, we sat down and drew up defenses and talked about what it was going to be like,” McIntosh said. “He’s not just a friend, but a brother, someone who really cares and wants you to succeed. He’s really helped me a lot.”