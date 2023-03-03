RaRa Thomas along with Georgia’s wide receiver room received some good news with word that the transfer from Mississippi State no longer faces a felony charge of false imprisonment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the news Friday afternoon. Also, the paper reported that Thomas has entered a pretrial diversion program to resolve the charge of misdemeanor family violence.

UGASports was able to confirm the news.

Obviously, this qualifies as good news for a Bulldog receiver room, which brought in Thomas from Mississippi State to improve the depth at a position that lost Dominick Blaylock and AD Mitchell to the transfer portal.

Along with entering a diversion program, Thomas’ lawyer Kim Stephens told the AJC that the wideout was completing 40 hours of community service and will have to pay service fees to the court.

If Thomas stays out of future trouble over the next 12 months, the misdemeanor charge will be taken off his record.

Thomas is coming off a sophomore season at Mississippi State that saw him lead the team in with 626 receiving yards with seven touchdowns.

He initially placed his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 2.