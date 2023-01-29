Here is the Week in Review, presented by JFQ Lending.

Mailman arrested

Early Sunday morning, former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, fresh off leading the Bulldogs to a second consecutive national championship, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas, Texas.

Bennett was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. after a man called police to complain about someone banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas. Bennett was released at around 10:45 a.m. CST.

Bennett, who began his career as a walk-on, is hoping to be selected in this year's NFL draft in April.

Streak snapped

Georgia's basketball team snapped a 12-game losing streak to South Carolina by defeating it 81-78 in overtime on Saturday. The Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point deficit with 6:31 left in the game.

“I look forward to watching the film,” head coach Mike White said. “We always talk about let’s try to get a stop, and let’s make a shot. We’ve got plenty of time here. If we got a couple of stops and scored, this place would get loud, and it did. That was it.”

Georgia issues follow-up statement on car accident

On Friday night, Georgia issued a statement to update the public on information regarding the use of the University rented vehicle being driven in the car accident that claimed the lives of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.

The full statement:

“While our review of the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident on January 15 is ongoing, we can now provide clarity on a few points. The car driven in the accident was one of several official vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only. Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of rental duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited.

“Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized. We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators. Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in the tragic accident.”

Recruiting cheat sheet

Jed May compiled the latest on the recruits Georgia is pursuing heavily. Included is an update on quarterback Dylan Raiola.

"At one point last summer, Georgia appeared to be the leader for Raiola. But the Arizona signal caller committed to Ohio State while Georgia focused on Arch Manning," May Wrote. But Raiola is now back on the market and has the Bulldogs in hot pursuit. The Georgia staff never broke off contact with Raiola, and that's now paying off. At this point, the Bulldogs look like the team to beat for the No. 1 overall prospect in the class. Raiola's recruitment could be over before the end of spring.

May also provided an update on four-star running back Anthony Carrie.

"Carrie has been on Georgia's radar ever since earning an offer from the Bulldogs in the summer of 2021," May wrote. "At the time, he told UGASports that he viewed Georgia as his "dream school." Carrie returned to Georgia this summer. He's not quite as high on the board as Gibson or Davis, but he's a prospect Georgia would love to add to the class nonetheless."

'Going to the doctor'

All season, Georgia's players said they were "going to the doctor" following games to fix any mistakes that were made. Anthony Dasher collected some insight from co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann on what they would do the day after each of the wins.

“The first thing we do on Sunday, no matter what the scoreboard says, is to be extremely critical in our write-up of what we did in the game,” Schumann said. “We go from things we did well to things we did poorly to preparation errors to personnel errors. Maybe we weren't in the right personnel grouping, or we mismanaged a substitution, whatever it was, and then other comments on the game, things that you would do the next time you played that opponent. If you were playing the game tomorrow, what would you have changed.”

Mock draft tracker

Patrick Garbin took a look at numerous mock drafts to see where the experts have Georgia players being selected. Thus far, three players appear to be first rounders by most of the analysts.

Those players are Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Broderick Jones. Only one mock drafter has Bennett going in any of the seven rounds of the draft.

Foley Field renovations expected soon

Dasher reports that Georgia will soon renovate Foley Field.

“We’re really close. The way I’ve explained it, we were ready to announce it in the fall, but it’s just like when you try to put a deck on the back of our house in the last two years, it’s doubled the cost,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Imagine when you’re doing a major stadium renovation the costs that come in. So, we’ve had to make some adjustments. Fortunately, fundraising is through the roof. It’s been unbelievable. So, we’re getting close to making an announcement, and hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we can get some things out there.

"But what we can say right now, is it’s going to get done, we’re really excited about it and it’s going to help our program immensely.”

Rumors vs. Facts interviews Julian Lewis