Georgia officials on Friday night released a second statement regarding the fatal accident on Jan. 15 that claimed the life of football player Devin Willock and recruiter staff Chandler LeCroy.

The statement read as follows:

“While our review of the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident on January 15 is ongoing, we can now provide clarity on a few points.

“The car driven in the accident was one of several official vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only. Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of rental duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited.

“Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.

“We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators. Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in the tragic accident.”

This statement comes three days after athletic director Josh Brooks made a statement of his own, the first official comments from the University regarding the tragic accident.

“Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community,” the statement read. “However, we want the public to know that the Athletic Department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident.”

The accident occurred on Jan. 15, the same nigh after the Bulldogs held a ceremony at Sanford Stadium to celebrate the Bulldogs’ second-straight national championship.

“Our review is preliminary at this time, and the Athletic Department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy,” the statement continued. “Coach (Kirby) Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of all those impacted by this tragic event.”