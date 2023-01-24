“He took that burden on and it’s grown slowly but surely throughout the year,” Scott said. “But he practices very hard. It’s a situation where he learned how to practice, and he’s improved every week, trying to master his technique and fundamentals, too.”

With Jalen Carter moving onto the NFL, Alexander is set to start playing an even bigger role for the Bulldogs when the 2023 season gets underway.

“Yep, he’s from the same town,” Alexander beamed during an interview in Los Angeles prior to the National Championship.

Bear Alexander is not the most famous person from his hometown of Terrell, Texas.

That wasn’t all Alexander had to master.

There was also the not-so-small detail of getting his body in shape. Losing 40 pounds is no small feat.

“Last January, he was 337-340, but by March-April he was in the lowers 300s,” Scott said. “He really enhanced his body, and that’s a testament to his willingness to grind and to (team nutritionist) Collier Madaleno for his nutrition progress.”

Currently at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, and despite his youth, Alexander has been a regular contributor on defense as part of the Bulldogs’ third-down package.

He finished the season with nine tackles, saving his best for last in the National Championship, with both tackles coming for losses of 13 yards, including a sack.

“That was a role that was created for him when we recruited him, one that he’d be able to bring value to that,” Scott said. “You always want two or three guys who can do the same thing. So, when Jalen (Carter) was unavailable when Warren (Brinson) was unavailable, or Naz (Nazir Stackhouse), then Alexander was in a position to be like hey, I got it, next man up.”

Alexander feels he’s ready for the next chapter in his Bulldog career.

Alexander, along with Brinson, Tramel Walthour, Zion Logue, and Nazir Stackhouse figure to be key components of Georgia’s defensive line in 2023.

“Coming to the G, they develop guys,” Alexander said. “I’ve grown tremendously since I’ve gotten here; he (Scott) teaches us more about the game and our understanding of the game. He doesn’t talk over our heads, so we know what to do. With Tramel, Zion, those guys. Those are the vets. We just came in and followed in their footsteps.”

There are areas of his game he intends to improve when the Bulldogs get spring practice underway come March.

“Just holding the point, striking and attacking,” he said. “I lost a lot of weight, so putting on muscle and holding the point are my two major goals.”