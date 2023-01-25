Although the 2023 NFL Draft is more than three months away, it’s certainly not too early to be speculating on which Georgia players will go where. Presented below is the initial version of this year’s Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker. After a staggering 24 combined Georgia players were drafted in 2021 (9, a then-school record) and 2022 (15, an NFL record for a seventh-round draft), it appears this year’s draft total for the Bulldogs could possibly be in the double digits again.

According to the latest mock NFL Drafts, as many as 10 former Georgia players could be drafted.

UGASports used the same five recognized/reputable sites, each featuring a mock draft: Drafttek and Lines, each of which projects all seven rounds; Walter Football and Tankathon, each forecasting the first three rounds; and Draft Wire, which projects the first two rounds. Notably, the mock drafts projected 10 different Bulldog players to get drafted. Half of the 10 were forecasted by all five mocks (mocks’ average overall selection): Jalen Carter (3.4), Kelee Ringo (21.8), Broderick Jones (33.8), Nolan Smith (41), and Darnell Washington (58.2). (Each player is followed by a projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team):

Latest Mock Draft Updates for UGA Players Player Drafttek (7 Rds) Lines (7) Walter Football (3) Tankathon (3) Draft Wire (2) Jalen Carter 1 (3) AZ 1 (2) PIT 1 (5) SEA 1 (3) AZ 1 (4) CHI Kelee Ringo 1 (16) WAS 1 (11) SEA 2 (48) DET 1 (17) PIT 1 (17) PIT Broderick Jones 1 (28) DEN 2 (48) CHI 2 (60) CIN 1 (13) NYJ 1 (20) NE Nolan Smith 2 (42) CLE 1 (15) NE 3 (77) MIA 2 (35) AZ 2 (36) LAR Darnell Washington 3 (73) HOU 3 (73) NO 3 (78) GB 2 (40) CAR 1 (27) CIN Christopher Smith 2 (40) NO 3 (89) BAL 2 (59) DAL Tykee Smith 2 (62) KC 3 (75) DEN Kenny McIntosh 5 (171) LAR 5 (133) LV 3 (69) LAR Warren McClendon 4 (122) KC Stetson Bennett 7 (240) MIA